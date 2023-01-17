ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man was arrested Tuesday on an indictment charging him with murder and additional charges in connection with a drug overdose case which occurred last year.
Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, 1189 Highway 91, on Tuesday afternoon on an indictment from a Carter County grand jury, charging him with second degree murder, sale of Schedule II drugs and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
“This has been an extensive investigation and a lot of groundwork has gone into this case,” said Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley, “I would like to commend my officers on their tireless efforts to investigate this case.”
The investigation began during the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2022, after deputies were dispatched to a home in Stoney Creek on a report of possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, deputies located Keaton Myson Burgess. He was unresponsive and not breathing. Burgess was declared dead at the scene by the Carter County coroner. Witnesses at the scene told officers that Burgess had been consuming alcohol and had taken what they believed to be an opioid pain medication which had possibly ben laced with fentanyl.
Burgess was transported to William L. Jenkins Forensics Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy. The cause of death was determined to be fentanyl and ethanol intoxication.
During the investigation, officers were told that Burgess had purchased from Osborne counterfeit 30 mg. Roxicodone, also known as “Roxy 30’s”, laced with fentanyl.
Upon completion of the investigation, the Narcotics Investigation Division of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office presented the case to the grand jury, which found probable cause and delivered a true bill indictment against Osborne.
“Our officers are working diligently to slow down the influx of drugs into our community and to identify and prosecute those involved in drug trafficking,” Fraley said. “If you deal drugs, you will be held accountable for the consequences…I hope this arrest brings some comfort to the family of Mr. Burgess, in knowing the person responsible has been held accountable,” Fraley said.