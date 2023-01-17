Carter County Sheriff's Department

Osborne

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man was arrested Tuesday on an indictment charging him with murder and additional charges in connection with a drug overdose case which occurred last year.

Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, 1189 Highway 91, on Tuesday afternoon on an indictment from a Carter County grand jury, charging him with second degree murder, sale of Schedule II drugs and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you