Carter County Commission

Benny Lyons, solid waste director for Carter County, discusses problems with delinquent accounts during Monday’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up.

That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee. During the discussion, Landfill General Manager Benny Lyons told the committee that some of the waste disposal companies in the county have delinquent accounts. He told the committee that one delinquent account was over $10,000.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

