ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up.
That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee. During the discussion, Landfill General Manager Benny Lyons told the committee that some of the waste disposal companies in the county have delinquent accounts. He told the committee that one delinquent account was over $10,000.
Lyons said it is a convenience for both the companies and for the landfill to run charge accounts for these businesses. “The owners don’t come in here with every load, their employees come. Some come several times a day,” Lyons said. “It is just convenient to not have to write a check or pay cash every trip.”
Lyons said that once an account becomes delinquent, credit is no longer extended, but the companies have been allowed to continue dumping waste as long as they pay per trip. Lyons said he had been told that as a government entity, the landfill would not be able to deny a delinquent customer access to the landfill.
The commissioners said the county could deny service for delinquent accounts and requested that the county’s attorney, Josh Hardin, send out letters to those accounts demanding payment of the debt.
The problem with the delinquent accounts surfaced as Lyons was discussing some needed expenditures in other areas. The landfill is just beginning the process of building a new transfer station to replace the current, one, which is too small to meet the county’s needs and is also wearing out.
There are also some immediate expenditures that will need to be made in other areas of the landfill. Lyons told the committee that a new bulldozer is needed for the demolition and construction landfill. He said the bulldozer is required in such landfills by the state.
Lyons also said there are four trailers for holding waste for the transfer station that have become available that were used at the Johnson County transfer station. The total cost for these used trailers is $180,000.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said there was a federal grant for local assistance to rural counties and tribal areas that will provide the county with $341,751. She said these funds must be used for non-recurring expenses and could be considered for the bulldozer and trailers. Lyons and Woodby will go to Johnson County and inspect the trailers before a final decision is made.
The committee also approved an upgrade for two part-time positions at the landfill from part time to full time, with benefits.
The committee also approved a motion to start the process for the landfill to accept credit cards.