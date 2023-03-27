ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee is now fully engaged in developing a proposed budget for the county for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
On Monday evening, the committee held its second session of budget hearings for county departments. The committee heard from Planning Director Chris Schuettler, Trustee Chad Lewis, and Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis on the proposed budgets for their offices. Schuettler also presented a budget for the flood control office. Benny Lyons also presented a proposed budget for the Carter County Landfill and the county’s recycling center.
In the earlier meeting on March 13, the committee received proposed budgets from Sheriff Mike Fraley and Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh.
The department that underwent the most scrutiny on Monday was the landfill as the committee anticipates there will be some large expenditures in the near future for the landfill. The current landfill off Minton Hollow Road is nearly full and the county must begin planning for the next landfill and what size and scope it will be.
Lyons has been sounding the alarm for some time that the landfill is near the end of its active life. In fact, the original household waste section of the landfill has long been filled and capped off. A transfer station was installed to move household waste to landfills in other locations, such as Sullivan County. That began such a long time ago the transfer station is worn out and a replacement must soon be built if the county continues to operate from that site. Lyons has also been sounding the alarm that the adjacent demolition landfill is also nearing capacity.
That led Lyons and some commissioners to consider a new landfill with a household garbage landfill, eliminating the need for a transfer station. It would mean a new demolition landfill as well. Lyons said it should be large enough to meet the county’s needs for 30 years. The cost of building a landfill continues to climb because more regulations are being placed on the construction of such facilities.
Lyons said another factor in considering building a new landfill is that there is a monopoly on landfills in the Tri-Cities at the current time, driving tipping fee costs higher.
Despite these considerations for the very near future, Lyons said the landfill budget he was presenting to the committee did not have any of these considerations included for the next fiscal year.
The committee is far enough into the budget making process to get a feel for what the officeholders are seeking and what the impact of inflation has been. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said inflation will certainly have an impact on the budget if it is not brought under control but he said all of the officeholders who have presented budget proposals “appear to have mitigated the overall effects so far.”
Despite the fact the officeholders have presented their budget requests for the coming year, the bottom lines for each department are not known. That is because the biggest part of the budget, employee salaries and benefits, have not been included. Most county commissioners are committed to increasing salaries in this time of inflation, but the officeholders have been requested to submit their proposed budgets without a salary increase.
The Budget Committee’s plan is to review all the other costs of running each county office. Once that cost has been decided, the committee then plans to plug in increases in employee salaries. Frazier agreed that salary increase could be larger if the other costs of running the offices have not increased too much. If inflation causes a large increase in other costs, then the salary increase will be less. Frazier said, however, the County Commission is determined to provide an increase for county employees.