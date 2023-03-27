Carter County Commission

Aaron Frazier, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee is now fully engaged in developing a proposed budget for the county for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

On Monday evening, the committee held its second session of budget hearings for county departments. The committee heard from Planning Director Chris Schuettler, Trustee Chad Lewis, and Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis on the proposed budgets for their offices. Schuettler also presented a budget for the flood control office. Benny Lyons also presented a proposed budget for the Carter County Landfill and the county’s recycling center.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you