Carter County Sheriff's Department

An inspector from the Tennessee Corrections Institute who visited the Carter County Jail on Friday said he could not reccommend the jail be recertified at this time due to “life safety issues.”

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will have to wait for the December meeting of the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute to know whether the Carter County Jail will be certified.

Inspectors were at the jail on Friday for a re-inspection. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that although improvements have been made, the recertification won’t be determined until the Board of Control meeting.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you