ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will have to wait for the December meeting of the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute to know whether the Carter County Jail will be certified.
Inspectors were at the jail on Friday for a re-inspection. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that although improvements have been made, the recertification won’t be determined until the Board of Control meeting.
The sheriff’s department said the primary concern expressed by TCI officials during the re-inspection on Friday were what they termed “life safety issues.” that were attributed to the manpower shortages with corrections officers the jail has been experiencing.
“I am proud of the hard work by the Corrections Division to correct many of the issues cited in the July inspection report,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said following the re-inspection. “Staffing has been a long-term issue at the sheriff’s department, most notably within the Corrections Division and in our School Resource Officer program. These issues did not happen overnight and cannot be fixed overnight.”
Following the inspection, TCI officials met with Fraley, Chief Deputy Jeff Gazzo, Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Patterson, and Assistant Jail Administrator Lt. Barbara Scalf to discuss their findings and the next steps going forward.
TCI Detention Facility Specialist Jason Cate, who inspected the jail in July and again on Friday, told Fraley that because of the correction officer shortages, he could not recommend the re-certification of the jail. The press release said Cate told the sheriff that he would assist the department in any way he could, including visiting the jail again before the TCI Board of Control meeting. If the shortages had improved, he would inform the board and would recommend the jail receive recertification.
“I am pleased that TCI is willing to work with us, and that they understand the staffing issue is something that could not be fixed within the nine days between my taking office and their re-inspection,” Fraley said, who was sworn into office on Sept. 1. “With the maintenance issues now corrected, we can fully focus on recruiting and retaining staff in our jail.”
Fraley said his administrative team has been recruiting former corrections officer who recently left and have invited them to return. He also said a civil service test will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, which will provide a pool of potential employees. Applications will be available at the test for anyone interested in a job at the sheriff’s office.
Fraley said he was hopeful that recent changes will have an impact. “The raise approved by the County Commission for this fiscal year should help with retaining the employees we have and recruiting new or returning employees. I am confident we can increase our jail staff before the December TCI Board of Control meeting and retain our certification.”