Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22. The drop off is free and will be conducted at the Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will conduct the event.

“We are pleased to provide the opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We want to ake it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”

