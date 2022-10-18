ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22. The drop off is free and will be conducted at the Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will conduct the event.
“We are pleased to provide the opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We want to ake it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”
Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,400 one-day collection events.
Household hazardous waste materials are considered inflammable, toxic, reactive, and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner, and used needles in sturdy containers.
Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed of in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.
While household hazardous waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of conditionally exempt small quantity generator waste (such as waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches). An appointment is necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the truk of a car or back of a truck. be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
For more information, call 800-287-9013 or visit the Hazardous Waste Program webpage at tn.gov.