Carter County
By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County's multimillion request for federal funding for water infrastructure projects through the American Rescue Plan has been approved.

“Another very exciting opportunity for Carter County,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby when she released a letter from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation dated April 5, which congratulated Woodby and said “TDEC and the State Water Infrastructures Grants Program is excited to inform you that your grant for the ARP Collaborative Grant has been approved.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you