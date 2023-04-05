ELIZABETHTON — Carter County's multimillion request for federal funding for water infrastructure projects through the American Rescue Plan has been approved.
“Another very exciting opportunity for Carter County,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby when she released a letter from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation dated April 5, which congratulated Woodby and said “TDEC and the State Water Infrastructures Grants Program is excited to inform you that your grant for the ARP Collaborative Grant has been approved.”
The letter was written by Vena Jones, manager of the State Water Infrastructure Grants, Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. It did not give specific details of how much money has been approved, but the county’s total request was for $7,478,770. That amount included infrastructure projects for the various utility districts in the county, as well as the placement of new automated water meters for customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources who live outside the city limits.
One county official who was especially pleased to hear the news was Robert Acuff, who chaired the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission in 2022, when the committee began gathering proposed projects from the county’s water providers and prioritizing the requests. The committee also prioritized county projects for a larger American Rescue Plan that includes extending fiber-based broadband internet to the underserved portions of the county. That larger program was not included in the grants announced by TDEC on Wednesday.
“I am really pleased to hear the money has been approved,” Acuff said Wednesday afternoon. He said the members of the committee worked together to prioritize the requests. He said the goal of the committee was to help the most people in Carter County.
Jones said the county will soon be receiving the official notice of the acceptance and a copy of the fully executed grant. Jones ended the letter by saying “this is cause for a celebration! Securing a Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Plan grant that addresses critical needs for water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure will benefit the citizens in your county for years to come. Congratulations, good luck, and prepare to receive and review your grant contract in the next 30 days.”