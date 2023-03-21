Carter County
By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — The Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury stated in a press release that the annual audit of the Carter County government indicates significant weaknesses in the Office of Finance Director. The comptroller’s office released the results of its annual audit of the Carter County government on Tuesday morning and reported 11 findings and two investigations currently being conducted by the Carter County Solid Waste Department and the Transportation Division of the Carter County School Department. The findings from those investigations, if any, will be revealed in a separate report.

Responding to the results of the audit, Comptroller Jason Mumpower said “Carter County officials, commissioners and the audit committee should carefully examine these findings and take the necessary corrective action…Significant steps must be taken in the finance department in order to improve operations and accountability.”

