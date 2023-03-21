ELIZABETHTON — The Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury stated in a press release that the annual audit of the Carter County government indicates significant weaknesses in the Office of Finance Director. The comptroller’s office released the results of its annual audit of the Carter County government on Tuesday morning and reported 11 findings and two investigations currently being conducted by the Carter County Solid Waste Department and the Transportation Division of the Carter County School Department. The findings from those investigations, if any, will be revealed in a separate report.
Responding to the results of the audit, Comptroller Jason Mumpower said “Carter County officials, commissioners and the audit committee should carefully examine these findings and take the necessary corrective action…Significant steps must be taken in the finance department in order to improve operations and accountability.”
Six of the reported findings were in the county’s finance director’s office. Three findings were in the Solid Waste Department. One finding was in the office of former Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, and the final finding was the investigation going on in the offices of Solid Waste and School Transportation. These findings outline areas of noncompliance and material weaknesses in the finance department.
John Dunn, communications director for the comptroller’s office, said “our auditors had to spend numerous time-consuming procedures” to get the records in shape for the audit. In Tuesday’s press release, the comptroller’s office said “the failure to properly maintain accounting records results in a loss of budgetary and accounting control and increases the risk that errors will not be discovered and corrected in a timely manner. Auditors also noted budget issues such as expenditures exceeding the appropriations approved by the county commission; a failure to maintain accurate capital asset records; and purchasing deficiencies.”
The six findings in the finance director’s office were:
•the accounting records for various funds had not been properly maintained;
•the county had deficiencies in budget operations;
•deficiencies were noted in the posting of journal entries;
•deficiencies were noted in maintenance of capital assets;
•the office had purchasing deficiencies;
•the school federal projects and other education special revenue funds had deficits in unassigned fund balances on June 30, 2022.
The three findings in the Solid Waste Department were:
•the department had accounting deficiencies;
•the department had deficiencies in computer system backup procedures;
•the department did not review its software audit logs.
The finding in the Sheriff’s Department was that Sheriff Dexter Lunceford did not obtain a letter of agreement or court decree to authorize deputy hires.
In commenting on the finding that the finance director’s office accounting records had not been properly maintained, the auditor said the deficiencies “can be attributed to a lack of management oversight and the failure of management to take proper responsibility for the accounting records.” The auditor reported that the general ledger account balances in several departments were not materially correct at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022. The auditor said in the final report that “Generally accepted accounting principles require the county to have adequate internal controls over the maintenance of its accounting records. Material audit adjustments were required because the department’s financial reporting system did not prevent, detect, or correct potential misstatements in the accounting records. It is a strong indicator of a material weakness in internal controls if the department has ineffective controls over the maintenance of its accounting records, which are used to prepare the financial statements, including the related notes to the financial statements.”
The auditor said in the audit report that “accounts receivable and payable at the end of the fiscal year also were not properly recorded in the county’s account records on June 30, 2022. He said the subsidiary records were incomplete and did not reconcile with the general ledger, reflected negative balances and were not provided for various funds. The auditor said “Sound business practices dictate that all receivables and payables should be determined and posted to the accounting records prior to closing the records at year-end.”
To correct the problem, the auditor recommended “Management should have appropriate processes in place to ensure its general ledgers and budgetary accounts are materially correct. Management should post accounting entries on a current basis. All general ledger accounts should be reconciled accurately each month with subsidiary records, monthly billings, receipts, and payments, and any errors identified should be corrected promptly. Accounting records should be maintained on a current basis, and financial statements should be reviewed for accuracy and completeness.”
In response to the findings, the county issued a corrective action plan. The section on maintaining the finance director’s accounting records listed five planned corrective actions. These include changing year-end closing procedures to include an additional review of fund balance entries and additional review of receivable and payable balances and entries. The corrective action will also include ongoing process of reconciling interfunds and bank balances.
In the finding that the county had deficiencies in budget operations, the auditor reported that expenditures exceeded appropriations approved by the county commission in four of 51 major appropriation categories and in the other education “special revenue fund” by $56,988. The auditor reported that salaries exceeded appropriations in 43 of 276 salary line items for a total of $363,113.
The county’s planned corrective action is for the finance department to review and monitor purchase orders and check requests, as well as department expense reports, on a quarterly basis to correct any overages or budgetary concerns.
In an examination of the operations at the Carter County Landfill and its outlying convenience stations at Roan Mountain and Little Milligan, the auditor found that cash and checks were not being deposited with the county trustee within three days. The auditor also reported that accounts with commercial haulers were not being properly maintained or reconciled. The auditor recommended that all checks and cash should be submitted to the trustee within three days and that policies and procedures be adopted for commercial charge accounts.
In response, the Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons said cash and checks from the landfill will be deposited within three days, but it might take longer for the convenience station receipts to be deposited to the bank.
The auditor noted in his report that the county’s financial officers had recently changed. Carolyn Watson was appointed interim finance director on Aug. 9, 2021, overlapping the term of the outgoing finance director, Brad Burke. The overlap was very small, as Burke left the office on Aug. 21, 2021. After his departure, Watson was appointed finance director. The department’s assistant director also left shortly after.