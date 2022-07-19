Carter County Commission

Carter County’s legislative delegation to Nashville addressed the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. The legislators are, from left, Rep. Scotty Campbell; Sen. Jon Lundberg; Rep. John Holsclaw Jr.; and Sen. Rusty Crowe.

 John Thompson

ELIZABETHTON — Employees of the Carter County government had a win and a loss during Monday night’s budget setting session of the Carter County Commission.

The commission approved a budget that included a $2,000 increase in pay for employees. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said that amounted to a 7.5% increase for the lower-paid employees.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

