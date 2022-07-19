Carter County’s legislative delegation to Nashville addressed the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. The legislators are, from left, Rep. Scotty Campbell; Sen. Jon Lundberg; Rep. John Holsclaw Jr.; and Sen. Rusty Crowe.
ELIZABETHTON — Employees of the Carter County government had a win and a loss during Monday night’s budget setting session of the Carter County Commission.
The commission approved a budget that included a $2,000 increase in pay for employees. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said that amounted to a 7.5% increase for the lower-paid employees.
The County Commission voted against a $4,000 bonus to be paid to 236 county employees who were considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. That would amount to a total of $1,183,888. The money to fund the bonus would come from the county’s share of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
The county has $10,167,964.05 to divide up on various projects. The County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee has been tasked with prioritizing the spending of the funds.
The employee bonus was the only part of the American Rescue Plan to be considered Monday night. Several commissioners, including Health and Welfare Committee chair Robert Acuff and Commissioner Mark Tester, said they felt the decision on the bonus was premature and said they preferred to consider the entire prioritized list when voting on how the funds should be spent. Acuff has said the priority should be to approve projects that help the most people.
Some of the projects include extending broadband internet into the remote and most underserved portions of the county; the proposed emergency radio communications network and additional funding for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
Several commissioners spoke passionately for approving the bonus. Commissioner Nancy Brown said “I believe our employees deserve every penny of this. Their families really need it at this time.”
Commissioner Isaiah Grindstaff said the commission continues to fail to improve conditions for its employees.
There was a portion of the American Rescue Plan that was approved. That was for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funds in the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Plan, which will be divided into several water providers in the county. The county will receive $7,478,770.57 from the plan. In accepting the funds, the county agrees to provide a 10% local match, which amounts to $606,046. A portion of the money will go to the Elizabethton Water Resources. The city will cover that portion with a 10% local match of $200,000.
In other matters, the commissioners heard from the county’s legislative delegation to Nashville, including Sen. Rusty Crowe, Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., and Rep. Scotty Campbell.
The four legislators talked about several major projects that are in the works for Carter County, including the state takeover of the Workforce Development Complex and the transformation of the former Carter County Annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex to a residential substance abuse center under the direction of the local courts. The legislators also talked about several major reductions in state taxes that will benefit local taxpayers.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.