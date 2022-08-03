Carter County Election

Sara Sheffield, election officer for the Keenburg precinct moves out three voting machines, backup battery, printer, flags and election signs for use at the voting location today.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County general election, voter turnout has so far been slow.

Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the Election Commission office to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.

