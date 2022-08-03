ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County general election, voter turnout has so far been slow.
Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the Election Commission office to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
Today the action will move to the county’s election precincts. The polls at all precincts will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county election districts were adjusted following the 2020 census. Most voters remain in the same precinct they were in before the census, but voters can look up their district assignment online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ by entering their address in the box at the top left corner of the web page. A photo identification issued by the state or the federal government will be required to be shown to election officials at the polling place in order to vote.
The general election features some heated contests at the top of the ballot. In the mayor’s race, incumbent Patty Woodby is the Republican nominee. She is challenged by independents Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey Jr. Woodby became mayor after the death of then mayor Rusty Barnett on Sept. 21, 2020. Woodby was the chair of the Carter County Commission at the time and the commission elected her to serve out the remainder of Barnett’s term.
Woodby is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and worked as deputy clerk in Carter County Circuity Court before she became mayor. Woodby is campaigning on a series of county initiatives she has spearheaded during her time as mayor, including a $40 million conversion of the old Workforce Development Complex into a regional center for collegiate level vocational education. Another is a regional substance abuse residential recovery center for individuals who are facing trials in state courts. The plan would use the former work camp operated by the Department of Correction.
Humphrey Jr. is the son of Leon Humphrey, who was mayor of Carter County from 2010-2018. Humphrey is a graduate of Northeast State Community College and works as a security supervisor for a private security company. He said he became interested in government as a teen from watching his father lead the county.
Humphrey criticized the growth of the county government’s budget, especially since 22.4% of the county population is 65 or older. He said one of his first acts as mayor would be to create a grant office to secure state and federal grants to help alleviate the tax burden. Humphrey said he would also focus on small business by eliminating unreasonable regulations and by providing incentives. He would also promote tourism in the county.
Buck is a graduate of Northeast State Community College and attended East Tennessee State University. He has over 20 years experience in corrections and law enforcement and has 10 years of experience as a community college instructor.
“I believe Carter County needs professionals, not politicians,” Buck said. “I am a professional who lives the life of a working man with a family and deals with the day-to-day struggles. I see what it takes to survive in today’s world. The county seems to be headed in a bad direction, with soaring prices, inflation, an unstable economy, rising crime rates and shortages of various items.”
Buck went on to say, “Carter County needs a strong leader who will meet situations and problems head on. I will be able to bring the citizens together, no matter what the circumstances, to overcome issues and continue moving forward.”
The sheriff’s race is usually a contested one, and this year is no exception. Mike Fraley defeated incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford in the May Republican primary. In the general election, Fraley is challenged by independent Rocky Croy. The one difference is the two candidates have known each other since they were children and the campaigns they have run have been exceptionally clean, with a minimum of rumors or name calling.
When Fraley and Croy became adults, both chose to follow their fathers into law enforcement and both had long careers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, where Croy retired as a captain and Fraley retired as a lieutenant.
Both men emphasize their long careers with the sheriff’s office in their campaigns. Both men have held many positions in the department, from patrol officers to high-ranking administrators.
The other countywide offices were set by the Republican primary. The party’s nominees are unopposed on the ballot, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh does have a challenge from certified write-in candidate Rick Guinn.
There are also several seats on the Carter County Commission still contested, as Republican candidates face challenges from independents.