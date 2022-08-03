Carter County Election

Wednesday was moving day as voting machines and other equipment was transferred from the Carter County Election Commission to all of the voting precincts. Here, Sara Sheffield, election officer for Keenburg Precinct moves out the three voting machine, backup battery, printer, flags and election signs. In the past, large bulky metal voting machines took up a lot of space and were hard to move. On Wednesday, Sheffield was able to place all of the equipment for Keenburg in the trunk of her car.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County general election, voter turnout has so far been slow.

Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the Election Commission office to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.

