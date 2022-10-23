ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, that will be hosted by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement.
The Drug Take Back will take place at locations around Carter County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The host for the main event will be the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A second location will be at Roan Mountain Pharmacy.
Drug Take Back events allow the public to dispose of unwanted medications in safe locations around the country. During one such event in the spring, Carter Countians disposed of 40 pounds of unwanted medications.
In a press release issued earlier this year, Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration said “disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused. Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
The event held at the Parks and Recreation will include an alternative pain management fair, with organizations such as the Appalachian Dharma and Meditation Center and The Yoga Farm in attendance. The E-sports arena will be open for free play, family games will be offered in the gymnasium, and door prizes and candy will be given out.
Carter County Drug Prevention is encouraging all families to come out, wear their best costumes, and spend an afternoon learning about substance misuse, alternative pain management, and how to get connected in the community.