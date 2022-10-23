Carter County Drug Prevention
Carter County Drug Prevention

ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, that will be hosted by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement.

The Drug Take Back will take place at locations around Carter County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The host for the main event will be the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A second location will be at Roan Mountain Pharmacy.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video