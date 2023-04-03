Carter County Commission

Brandon Carpenter, director of the Carter County School System discusses $2.2 million budget cut with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The proposed budgets for Carter County government departments were once again a major topic of conversation when several committees of the Carter County Commission met Monday evening as the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year continues to take shape.

Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons presented a proposed budget that is $79,000 more than the landfill budget for last year, while Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter discussed the proposed $2.2 million cut in the school budget.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

