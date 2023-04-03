ELIZABETHTON — The proposed budgets for Carter County government departments were once again a major topic of conversation when several committees of the Carter County Commission met Monday evening as the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year continues to take shape.
Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons presented a proposed budget that is $79,000 more than the landfill budget for last year, while Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter discussed the proposed $2.2 million cut in the school budget.
Finance Director Carolyn Watson told the committees the $79,000 increase in the landfill budget will go to cover several expenses, including increases in insurance, utilities, engine parts and gravel used in the demolition landfill.
Carpenter explained the $2.2 million cut will be the result of closing Keenburg Elementary School, Siam School, and Duffield Academy, which is used as the central office. Grades 6-7-8 of Little Milligan Elementary will move to Hampton Elementary. “The school board made some tough decisions, but we are headed in the right direction toward streamlining,” Carpenter told the Education Committee.
Carpenter said the size of the cut is based on the state’s current method of funding local schools through the Basic Education Program. He said the state funding formula is in the process of change, which will impact the exact amount of the spending cut. The number could be higher or lower and will not be known for sure until the state Department of Education issues its final calculations.
In other matters, the project to expand the Hunter Elementary School building is getting closer to starting. Carpenter told the committee the plans for the new sewer system for the school will go out for construction bids this week. He said the bids on the expansion project, which will make Hunter the county’s largest elementary school, will be going out for bid around mid-May, Carpenter told the Education Committee the cost of the project will be paid out of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and the school department’s fund balance.
Carpenter also discussed some of his long-range vision for the school system. He said there will be close cooperation with big industrial companies in the region, such as Eastman Chemical, to provide trained workers. He said students interested in working as welders, electricians, and other technical skills would be trained in courses tailored to the specific needs of the industries. Carpenter said this pattern would ensure that graduates would be able to to work with companies where they have already mastered the required skills and their starting pay will be a higher level.
Another topic that encompassed both the Landfill Committee and the Education Committee was the county’s effort to increase its amount of recycling, especially of high-dollar recyclables such as clean paper. The landfill and the school department are working on placing recycling containers in the schools, especially those designed to hold clean paper. Other containers will be distributed to various offices in the courthouse and other county government departments.