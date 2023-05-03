ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will once again be packed with classic cars this Saturday as the first Carter County Car Club Cruise-In of the year takes place, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
“Better get ready, because we are going to be there on Saturday,” said club president Thomas Franklin on Wednesday morning. Franklin said it has been a long time since the last cruise-in on Halloween and club members are anxious to get started again.
The start of the new season has taken longer this year than in the past because the club volunteered to start this year’s cruise-ins at the beginning of May instead of the beginning of April. The club agreed to the later start during a public controversy back in February and March. Several people, including some downtown merchants, had suggested to the Elizabethton City Council that allowing the cruise-in every Saturday through October was too much. The controversy ended after the rollback to start the cruise-ins a month later and a sharply divided Elizabethton City Council needed four votes before getting a 4-3 decision to allow the weekly cruise-ins.
Franklin hopes that bygones will be bygones and everyone will look forward to a great year for the cruise-ins. He emphasized the club’s mission of raising funds for several children’s charities. The club is immensely proud that over the years of the cruise-ins, the club has been able to raise over $200,000 for charities. Franklin said the club is behind in its goals this year because it lost April, but he said that with the positive atmosphere he feels in the membership, it will be a good year and the club’s collections this year will match last year’s record collection of over $30,000.
The car club is emphasizing the need to be good neighbors and resolve some of the complaints from merchants, such as parking cars for the cruise-in in front of businesses too early. Franklin also asked that no chairs be placed on the sidewalks before 5 p.m. The club’s Facebook page also urges those attending the cruise-in to patronize the stores that are open. “Without our great merchants, there wouldn’t be a downtown to have a cruise-in in. Don’t block the store entrances. Please help us keep the garbage picked up. Anyone handing out flyers, don’t put them under wipers or anywhere else on exterior of vehicles. For your convenience, there are public restrooms with handicap access and baby changing stations in the back parking lot. They can be accessed from Elk Avenue on Armed Forces Drive. Pedestrians can access the restrooms from Elk Avenue through the breezeway between The Coffee Company and Sweetsie Treatz.”
Despite the recent controversy, Franklin said most people are just excited about the new season.
“I have noticed a lot of different cars I haven’t seen before. I was at the car show at Happy Valley High School and saw a car made out of wood.
Franklin said the cruise-ins are intended to be family friendly and fun for everyone. “There isn’t anyplace around that is a better place to hold a cruise-in,” Franklin said.
The cruise-ins will be held every Saturday from 5-9 p.m., weather permitting. The annual all day Car Show will be held July 8. There will be no cruise-in during the weekend of Covered Bridge Days on Saturday, Sept. 23. The final cruise-in of the year will be Oct. 28.