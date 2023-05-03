ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will once again be packed with classic cars this Saturday as the first Carter County Car Club Cruise-In of the year takes place, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

“Better get ready, because we are going to be there on Saturday,” said club president Thomas Franklin on Wednesday morning. Franklin said it has been a long time since the last cruise-in on Halloween and club members are anxious to get started again.

