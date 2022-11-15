Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby (left) and Administrative Assistant Kinzey Hill with some of food items collected at the Carter County Courthouse for the food drive to stock a new food pantry for needy students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem.
For the past 24 years, the board has sponsored a food drive. Among its institutions participating in the drive is the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. The college is also getting support in the food drive from one of its partners, the Carter County government.
The state institution and the Carter County School System have become partners and are working together on dual enrollment programs. That partnership brought an understanding among county leaders that there were students at TCAT-Elizabethton who are in need of food. For that reason, the Carter County Courthouse has joined in the Regents' food drive and is collecting food for the effort.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby sent a letter of support for TCAT-Elizabethton in its efforts to receive a state grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to establish a food pantry at both its main campus and its auxiliary campus on Arney Street.
“Carter County is proud to support TCAT-Elizabethton in their dream to make the food pantry a reality to address student food insecurity,” Woodby wrote in the letter of support.
David Hicks, president of the Elizabethton college, said there is a need for the pantry. “Some of our students struggle with getting enough to eat.” Hicks said many of the students have to be on campus all day. With study and commuting time, there isn’t much time left to take a job to help with day-to-day expenses.
Woodby went on in her letter of support to say that in Carter County “food insecurity is an unfortunate reality reality for many of our residents. According to federal data, approximately 22% of Carter County households fall below the federal poverty level.” She said 64% of county households fall below the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program threshold.
“Many of the students transitioning from high school to TCAT-Elizabethton came from households that received free or reduced meal prices through their schools, but now they no longer have access to those programs to meet their nutritional needs. When students are wondering where their next meal may come from, they are not able to put their full focus on attaining their educational goals and being engaged in their classroom,” Woodby wrote in her letter of support.
The good news is that the state awarded the grant to TCAT-Elizabethton. Woodby said the grant provides money to buy equipment to set up a food pantry. She said the grant allowed the purchase of such things as a refrigerator, freezer and shelving.
“The bad part is the grant didn’t allow money to purchase any type of food. We have students every day that are attending school without food. The administration want to provide the pantry to give them,” she said.
Hicks said the pantry is now being set up in areas accessible to the students but not in heavy traffic areas.
The drive to stock thepantry is now taking place at both TCAT-Elizabethton and the courthouse. Woodby said some local industries have also made donations. Donations of nonperishable items may be made at both locations. At the courthouse, the food may be brought to the mayor’s office. At the college, the donations may be made at the administration office.
Carter County will deliver its food donations to the college next Monday afternoon, when a ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open the pantry. The college will continue collecting items to stock its pantry as part of the TBR food drive until Dec. 9. Hicks said the college will even pick up donations if needed.