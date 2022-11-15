TCAT Elizabethton

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, left, and Administrative Assistant Kinzey Hill with some of the food items collected at the Carter County Courthouse for the drive to stock a new food pantry for needy students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem.

For the past 24 years, the board has sponsored a food drive. Among its institutions participating in the drive is the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. The college is also getting support in the food drive from one of its partners, the Carter County government.

