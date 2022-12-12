Carter County Commission

Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier presided over Monday’s meeting.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday.

The biggest item considered by the committee was a $13 million transfer in the school budget that was not approved last month because the committee wanted more detailed answers. Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter was at Monday’s meeting to field questions and things went smoothly.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

