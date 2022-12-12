ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday.
The biggest item considered by the committee was a $13 million transfer in the school budget that was not approved last month because the committee wanted more detailed answers. Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter was at Monday’s meeting to field questions and things went smoothly.
The system was requesting approval to move federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds earmarked for Carter County schools into various projects. The biggest part of the funding was $10.9 million in capital projects that would be used to expand and renovate Hunter Elementary School. The project calls for the enlargement of the school to 900 students, making it the largest elementary school in the Carter County School System.
Carpenter told the committee the projected cost of the project had reached about $29 million at one point. He had the plans reconsidered and was able to get the estimated cost to around $15 million to $18 million. He said at that funding level, the school system will be able to complete the project with grant money and funds the school system has on hand. Carpenter said there would be no need to ask the taxpayers for any additional funding.
Another big part of the revised funding would provide $650,000 to provide a bonus for all school system employees who have been employed for the last 60 days. He said the bonus is to reward employees for continuing to work during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Budget Committee gave unanimous approval to a $1,038,000 project to replace the aging heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office proposed four methods to fund the project. The office was able to obtain a federal COVID-19 mitigation grant that will provide $272,420. Another federal grant, part of funds paid by the U.S. Forest Service, would provide another $341,000. Local money would include $300,000 the office has in a reserve account. The remainder would come from the American Rescue Plan.
The exact amount has not been determined because the project has not yet been bid out. That bidding process would come if the County Commission accepts the committee’s recommendation and approves the project.
The committee also approved three proposals from Carter County Landfill Director Benny Lyons. His biggest request was for approval to purchase a bulldozer for the Construction and Demolition Landfill at the county’s landfill. Prior to the Budget Committee meeting, a quick session of the Landfill Committee was called to order and two competing companies presented equipment for consideration.
The Landfill Committee voted unanimously to go with a used 2020 D6 Caterpillar bulldozer that could be available in January at a price not to exceed $405,000. The funds would come from unassigned fund balance. The competing company offered a new John Deere, but could not guarantee delivery before June or July. The Landfill Committee felt the bulldozer currently in use at the landfill might not last that long.
The Budget Committee unanimously approved the recommendation from the Landfill Committee.
In other matters, the Budget Committee also approved requests from Lyons to promote two employees from part-time to full-time employees. That would require an additional $17,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The Budget Committee also unanimously approved for two workers to be posted at the Carter County Recycling Center every Saturday for four hours. That would make the hours at the Recycling Center be the same as the landfill hours. The cost would be to not exceed an additional $8,500 annually.