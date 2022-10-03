Carter County Commission

Colbaugh

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — Three committees of the Carter County Commission held organizational meetings on Monday night and elected new officers. It was the first time the committees had met since the new County Commission was sworn in last month.

Kelly Collins was unanimously elected chair of the Education Committee. Nancy Brown was unanimously elected vice chair. Jason Rasnick was elected chair of the Highway Committee and Steve Burrough was elected vice chair. Gary Kemp was elected chair of the Landfill Committee and Collins was elected vice chair.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press

