ELIZABETHTON — Three committees of the Carter County Commission held organizational meetings on Monday night and elected new officers. It was the first time the committees had met since the new County Commission was sworn in last month.
Kelly Collins was unanimously elected chair of the Education Committee. Nancy Brown was unanimously elected vice chair. Jason Rasnick was elected chair of the Highway Committee and Steve Burrough was elected vice chair. Gary Kemp was elected chair of the Landfill Committee and Collins was elected vice chair.
Several citizens attended the meeting to express complaints about the progress being made on improvements to Shalom Drive, which was accepted on the county road list in March. The residents said they paid $2,600 for a right-of-way survey.
Residents who live on the road said the Carter County Highway Department made some improvements back in March, but there has been no progress to pave the road or fix a pothole.
Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told the committee “the only reason the road hasn’t been paved yet is because we had some other paving projects.” He said the paving projects are scheduled and “there is a lot of activity.”
Colbaugh said he would move the project ahead of other projects ahead of it in order to do the paving in October or November, before the weather gets too bad to do any paving.
A drainage problem in the Siam community was also discussed. The problem has been addressed before and a large drainage tile has been replaced under the road, but there is a large amount of runoff from surrounding hills and the water drains slowly to the Watauga River. Signs have been placed in the lowest spot of the road, warning motorists of possible standing water, but some motorists have had their cars stalled in wet seasons.
The committee also voted to hold a public hearing during its November meeting to discuss changing the name of A.E. Miller Road to Backwoods Road.
During the Landfill Committee meeting, Landfill Manager Benny Lyons discussed some of the large expenses the landfill is facing.
The largest immediate need is to replace the transfer station. Lyons explained to the committee that the constant scraping of loaders pushing garbage from the floor of the transfer station to the waiting trucks has resulted in serious erosion of the concrete. He said a new transfer station will be needed and the process of planning the station has begun.
Lyons also told the new committee members that the demolition landfill is about full.
On more short range problems, Lyons said he is in need of adding an on-site mechanic to the organization. He said when equipment breaks down, it often sits for days until a diesel mechanic can come to the landfill to repair it.
Lyons also said the landfill is short three truck drivers. He told the committee that the job requires the drivers to have commercial driver’s licenses and those drivers are not attracted to the jobs because the pay is only $14 per hour.