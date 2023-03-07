ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission received good news during its meeting on Tuesday evening on the results of some environmental testing on the decommissioned old jail that sits on the top floor of the Carter County Justice Center. The committee also proposed a use for a small parcel of county-owned property in the Little Milligan community.
Mayor Patty Woodby provided the committee with the results of air sample tests of the former jail. The committee members had concerns that there could have been mold contamination of the facility. There are many offices and two courts on the floor below the old jail. This includes most of the offices of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, two courtrooms, the offices of the Carter County Criminal Court, Carter County General Sessions Court and the clerk for those courts.
Woodby said the results of the testing were surprisingly good. She said the test results indicated there were more mold spores found in samples taken outside in the fresh air than were found inside the abandoned jail. She said there were two spots found under some stairs where there was more mold spores found. Woodby said the two spots will be thoroughly cleaned. A new air conditioning system is being installed at the justice center, which will provide better air circulation into the areas where the mold spores were found. Woodby said the best news was that there was no black mold spores detected in any areas on any of the samples.
The County Commission hopes to remodel the old facility for use as county offices or storage in the future.
In other matters, the committee will recommend to the County Commission that a small parcel of property known as the Sluder property should be made available to the SkyLine SkyBest project to provide high speed internet to the mountainous remote sections of the county. Commissioner Robert Acuff is overseeing the project for the county and told the committee that the SkyLine SkyBest required a small parcel of land on which to erect a 12-by-12-foot building for the project.
Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said the Sluder family had given the property to the county in 2017 under the provisions that it be used for a public purpose and that it would not devalue the surrounding properties. “In my opinion, it looks to be fine for this purpose." He said it did not appear the proposed building and the driveway constructed to it would devalue property values, "but nothing is guaranteed.” Committee members added that there would be no noises coming from the small building.
Other committee members thought it would contribute to the expansion of fiber optic cable into the the mountainous sections of the county, which has been a priority for the county. Mayor Woodby said “I think this is the perfect use for this property. There is not enough room for much else.”
Acuff said the deed shows that the property is 1.08 acres. The property lies at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Mount Carmel Road in Butler.