ELIZABETHTON — Carter County commissioners got some good financial news from several sources during committee meetings on Tuesday evening.
One welcome bit of news was announced in the Health and Welfare Committee, where a resolution on another opioid settlement was sent to the full commission with a recommendation to accept the resolution. Carter County Attorney Joshua Hardin said this is another round of settlements involving mostly national pharmacy chains, and Carter County must approve the resolution to continue to be a recipient of the settlement.
According to the Tennessee attorney general and reporter website, Tennessee is one of a coalition of states involved in the lawsuit. If all the settlements are adopted nationally, the maximum payments to Tennessee and its qualifying local governments would be more than $490 million. It is vital that counties join the settlements before an April 18 deadline. The Carter County Commission is scheduled to meet on April 17.
The Building and Grounds Committee got several bits of more immediate good news. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby told the committee that the construction bidding process for the windows and gutters on the courthouse has been completed and the winning bid came in well below what the estimated cost would have been.
“We had a $300,000 savings over what we thought the cost would be,” Woodby told the committee. She said the cost of the courthouse project had been estimated at $1 million, but the lowest bid turned out to be $700,000. The project is costly because the replacement windows and gutters must meet historical district standards.
Woodby said the project should get started next week with the pre-construction meeting.
Another bit of good news for the Building and Grounds Committee was clearly visible when the members entered the courthouse. A proposed parking lot on the northeast corner of the courthouse was paved and awaiting striping.
Woodby told the committee members that the Carter County Highway Department has been working on the parking lot, which stands where two county-owned buildings had previously stood. One was the building that formerly held the Carter County Planning Department. The second county-owned building had been rented to the state in the past to house probation and parole officers. The new lot will permit citizens to park near the courthouse and not have to cross any busy streets.
A third bit of good news was the cleanup and mitigation of the old jail. Last month, Woodby had made the Building and Grounds Committee aware of favorable results from mold testing on the old facility, which sits on the second floor of the Carter County Justice Center. She said at that time that only two small areas of mold were found in the jail, one in the stairwell going to the roof, and the other was a very small spot in J-Block. Even better news was that no black mold was found.
Last night, Woodby had more good news for the Building and Grounds Committee about the mitigation of the old jail. She said mitigation of the jail has been completed. “The entire facility is completely clean and free of any mold concerns,” Woodby said in an email to county commissioners. “I have asked the sheriff to make sure the area remains clear of storage or clutter until a future decision is made for use of the area. Also, once the cooling tower is replaced, which will be soon (paid for by the county’s insurance organization), we will begin circulating air/heat back through the area.” She completed her report to the commissioners by saying “There is no longer any health concerns due to the area being vacant, it is clean and ready for future usage of the area.”
In other matters, the Health and Welfare Committee met with Terry Arnold, director of the Carter County Rescue Squad about the franchise contract for emergency medical transport and rescue squad services. It has been several years since a contract was last initiated. One change could be the billing of citizens who require rescue services, such as swift water rescue and fining lost hikers and hunters.