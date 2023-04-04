Carter County Commission

The Building and Grounds Committee welcomed the work done on paving a new parking lot on the northeast corner of the Carter County Courthouse. The work on the parking lot is being done by the Carter County Highway Department.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County commissioners got some good financial news from several sources during committee meetings on Tuesday evening.

One welcome bit of news was announced in the Health and Welfare Committee, where a resolution on another opioid settlement was sent to the full commission with a recommendation to accept the resolution. Carter County Attorney Joshua Hardin said this is another round of settlements involving mostly national pharmacy chains, and Carter County must approve the resolution to continue to be a recipient of the settlement.

