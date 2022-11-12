Carter County Commission

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley

 Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21.

The Budget Committee has been debating a pay increase for the sheriff’s department for the past month. On Thursday evening, the Budget Committee continued a previously called special meeting on the increase and decided to support the move. Sheriff Mike Fraley has called for his officers to receive a livable wage. The department, particularly the jail, has experienced staffing shortages due in part to surrounding counties paying deputies higher wages and using that to recruit Carter County law enforcement officers. The starting pay for Carter County corrections officers is currently $13.47 per hour. Starting corrections officers in Unicoi County earn $14; Greene County $15.68; Hawkins County $16.37; Sullivan County $17.64 and Washington County $17.81.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

