ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21.
The Budget Committee has been debating a pay increase for the sheriff’s department for the past month. On Thursday evening, the Budget Committee continued a previously called special meeting on the increase and decided to support the move. Sheriff Mike Fraley has called for his officers to receive a livable wage. The department, particularly the jail, has experienced staffing shortages due in part to surrounding counties paying deputies higher wages and using that to recruit Carter County law enforcement officers. The starting pay for Carter County corrections officers is currently $13.47 per hour. Starting corrections officers in Unicoi County earn $14; Greene County $15.68; Hawkins County $16.37; Sullivan County $17.64 and Washington County $17.81.
The starting pay for Carter County patrol officers is $13.80 per hour. The starting pay in Unicoi County is $16 for uncertified and $18 for certified officers; Hawkins County is $16.37; Elizabethton is $17.12; Sullivan County is $17.64; Washington County is $18.40; and Greene County is $19.44.
If the county commission approves the budget committee recommendation, that would place the starting pay for Carter County corrections officers at $18.47 per hour. The starting pay for patrol officers would be $18.80 per hour. The cost of the pay increase would be $1.5 million.
The driving force is that the staffing shortage issue in the Carter County Jail has led to critical evaluations of the jail by inspectors from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. The Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute will hold its next meeting in Nashville on Dec. 14, where the jail evaluation will be considered. If the board deems the county has not done enough to correct the problem, the board could decide to decertify the county jail. That could mean large expenses for the county in housing prisoners in other county jails, including extensive transport costs.
If the county commission chooses to approve the pay increases, the county Finance Department says there are funds available from the surplus in the line items of the sheriff’s budget for wages to cover much of the pay increase for the current fiscal year. Much of that money has not been paid because of vacant positions. Additional funds could come from a federal grant paid to rural counties and tribes.
The surplus funds will only cover the pay increase through the end of the fiscal year. The Budget Committee will have to determine a sustainable revenue source for the time after July 1, 2023, when the new fiscal year begins. The Budget Committee has already discussed possibly using new revenue sources, such as a wheel tax. The sheriff’s department has also identified some cuts in staff and other expenses to help the funding effort.