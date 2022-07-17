ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission will vote on a new budget for the county government and set the property tax rate on Monday.
The meeting will be held at the Carter County Courthouse, with a public hearing scheduled at 5 p.m. for citizens who wish to comment on the proposed budget.
Aaron Frazier, chairman of the Budget Committee of the County Commission, said citizens who wish to speak during the public hearing need to make a request to speak. That request can be made by going to the county clerk’s office on Monday or calling the office.
The Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The proposed total general fund for the county government for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is $19,448,330. The total general purpose school fund is $43,649,562.11. The Highway Department fund is $8,222,700. The county has designated $1,512,346.38 toward payments on debt.
That budget will not require an increase in the property tax rate, which is proposed to remain at its current $2.03 per $100 of assessed value. That property tax rate is proposed to be broken down so that the county general fund receives the largest share at .91127 cents. Schools would receive .88.122 cents. Debt service would be .12738 cents. The Highway Department would receive .11013 cents.
The budget is built up from the requests from the various county departments and offices. The county’s finance director, Carolyn Watson, said she was pleased with the budget requests submitted by the county officeholders. These budget requests followed the directions established at the start of the process.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said “our Budget Committee and Finance Department have worked very hard this year in developing this budget. They are proposing a fiscally responsible budget that not only includes raises for our county employees, but it does so without raising the property tax rate. I think it is a good, sound budget, and I hope the commission approves it with the raises for our employees.”
County Commissioner Aaron Frazier is the chairman of the Budget Committee. In asking to comment on the budget process, he began by saying he had to miss several meetings this year because he had committed to a mission trip for some of the time when the committee had to schedule additional sessions. He also came down with a mild case of COVID-19 during the end of the process. Even with those absences, Frazier expressed overall satisfaction, but pointed out several ways in which the final budget could have been better.
He said one area he would like to have seen a change was in the county’s maintenance of effort for the Carter County School System. He said that with the declining enrollment in the schools over the past server years, the county continued to fund the school system at its former, higher attendance level. Frazier said that means the county is paying the schools $3 million above the state required level of maintenance of effort. He said “scaling that back is fair.”
Another area where the county could reduce the budget is in the maintenance of the Workforce Development Complex property. The state is expected to take over the property sometime during the new fiscal year. The exact timing of that transfer is uncertain. He said the county has filled the funding line for maintaining the property as if the county will be maintaining it for the entire year. He thought some of that could have been reduced, allowing for funding in other budget areas which were more stressed, such as the proposed pay increase for county employees.
There are some others areas of uncertainty. One of them is the county’s plans to establish a countywide emergency communications network. The cost was originally in the $3 million range, but the numbers have grown as the latest estimates include more mobile radios and an additional antenna tower in the Roan Mountain area.
In addition to spending its own revenues, the County Commission will be asked to approve the expenditures on some of the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan funds. These include a $4,000 bonus for each of 236 county employees who were considered as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The total cost of the bonus and taxes would be $1,183,888.
The commission will also consider a resolution to accept the county’s share of the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Plan and divide it among the county’s several public water providers. The county will receive $7,478,770.57 from the plan. In accepting the funds, the county would provide a 10% local match, amounting to $606,046.00. A portion of the money will go to the city of Elizabethton Water Resources. The city will cover that portion with a 10% local match of $200,000.
The new budget will also have a long list of county contributions to nonprofit organizations that provide a wide variety of services to the county. The total amount of the county contributions is $1,197,499. The largest of these contributions go to the county’s seven volunteer fire departments, which receive a total of $469,000. The Carter County Rescue Squad receives $371,105 for its rescue services.