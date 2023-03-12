ELIZABETHTON — When voters go to the polls, they often have to make a decision on whether it is best to place a premium on experience and elect an incumbent or to elect a newcomer with fresh ideas.
The 2022 elections in Elizabethton went both ways. The voters in the Carter County Commission races elected 12 new members, meaning that half the 24 seats changed hands. The four incumbents on the Elizabethton City Council were unopposed in the municipal election, meaning the new City Council will be comprised of exactly the same members as the last council.
The stability of the Elizabethton City Council was made even more so when the new council held their reorganizational meeting and decided to keep Curt Alexander as mayor for another term and Bill Carter as mayor pro tem. That marked the eighth two-year term as mayor of Elizabethton for Alexander. He has served as mayor since 2006. Charles Stahl was the city manager at that time.
Alexander was first elected to the City Council in 2004 and succeeded Janie McKinney as mayor in 2006. Alexander has served 20 years on the council.
“We have been fortunate to have accomplished a lot of projects during that time,” Alexander said.
Carter was one of three incumbents who were unopposed in the Elizabethton election. The other incumbents who were returned are: Councilman Richard Barker, Councilman Wesley Frazier and Councilman Mike Simerly. The Elizabethton School Board also had no change, where incumbents Danny O’Quinn and Eddie Pless faced no opposition for another term. Pless, like Alexander, was re-elected by the board to the chairpersonship.
It was the same pattern in the other municipality in Carter County. The three incumbents on the Watauga City Commission faced no opposition for another term. The three are: Delissa LaFleur, Mickey Fair and Albert Thomasson Jr.
The 50% turnover rate in the Carter County Commission was quite a contrast to the stability in Elizabethton and Watauga. Twelve of the 24 commissioners are new. The new members are Nick Holder (1st District); Avery Wynn (2nd District); Steve Burrough and Angie Odom (3rd District); Danny Deal and Gary Kemp (4th District); Lisa Childress (5th District); Donnie Cable, Pattie Duffield and Todd Smith (6th District); Jason Rasnick (7th District); and Cody McQueen (8th District). McQueen has previously served on the County Commission. The incumbents who will serve another term are: Robert Acuff and Willie Campbell (1st District); Nancy Brown and Julie Guinn (2nd District); Brad Johnson (3rd District); Jerry Proffitt (4th District); Ginger Holdren and Layla Ward (5th District); Aaron Frazier and Daniel McInturff (7th District); and Thomas Proffitt and Kelly Collins (8th District). Since the election, Jason Clawson has replaced Pattie Duffield in the 6th District.
There was less change among the countywide offices. Mike Fraley was elected the new sheriff. Chad Lewis succeeded his father as trustee. Patty Woodby had been appointed mayor by the County Commission upon the death of the mayor, Rusty Barnett. Woodby won her first full term in the election. All the other county officeholders, County Clerk Mary Gouge, Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship, Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh, Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis, and General Sessions Judge Keith Bowers Jr. were re-elected.