ELIZABETHTON — When voters go to the polls, they often have to make a decision on whether it is best to place a premium on experience and elect an incumbent or to elect a newcomer with fresh ideas.

The 2022 elections in Elizabethton went both ways. The voters in the Carter County Commission races elected 12 new members, meaning that half the 24 seats changed hands. The four incumbents on the Elizabethton City Council were unopposed in the municipal election, meaning the new City Council will be comprised of exactly the same members as the last council.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

