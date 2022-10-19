Carter County Commission
Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office by $5 per hour.

The meeting will be held in the commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the meeting’s agenda. A public hearing will be held prior to the commission’s vote.

