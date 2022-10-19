ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office by $5 per hour.
The meeting will be held in the commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the meeting’s agenda. A public hearing will be held prior to the commission’s vote.
The proposal to raise the pay of the county’s law enforcement officers was made during a Tuesday night meeting of the commission’s Budget Committee. The motion unanimously passed on an 8-0 vote.
The Budget Committee has scheduled two meetings before the commission meeting to study potential new sources of revenue to help fund the pay increase. Several committee members said during Tuesday’s meeting that they were in favor of tapping other sources of potential revenue instead of raising the property tax rate. Some of these proposals were to increase litigation taxes in the county’s courts, place a tax on recreational vehicle campgrounds in the county, or implement a wheel tax.
The additional Budget Committee meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The County Commission meeting will follow Thursday’s committee meeting.
The current pay for starting corrections officers with the Sheriff’s Office is $13.47 per hour. The current pay for starting patrol officers in the department is $13.80.
Sheriff Mike Fraley told the Budget Committee on Tuesday night that those were the lowest pay levels for law enforcement officers in the region. He attributed the staffing problems in the Carter County Detention Center to the low wages.
The staffing problems were written up in recent state inspections of the jail and those inspections could result in the decertification of the jail next month if improvements are not demonstrated. Decertification would result in the closure of the facility and large expenses paid by the county to house its prisoners in others jails.