ELIZABETHTON — While the Carter County Commission became heated in response to an announcement from Ballad Health on Monday that the Intensive Care Unit at Sycamore Shoals would be closing, there were also some very bright and sunny moments during the meeting.

Two of the brightest were a resolution honoring former sheriff John Henson on his 50 years of law enforcement service to the county and the recognition of this year’s 31 Carter County students who received their associate degrees or graduate certificates from Northeast State Community College as part of the Middle College program and six Carter County students who received welding certificates through a new program with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.

