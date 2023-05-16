John Henson accepts the standing ovation of the Carter County Commission after he was recognized for his 50 years of law enforcement service to the county. At the podium is Law Enforcement Committee chair Lisa Childress, who presented the resolution to Henson.
After receiving a resolution honoring him for a half century of law enforcement service to Carter County, John Henson (middle) was congratulated by Sheriff Mike Fraley (left) and Constable Bob Carroll, leader of the Tennessee Constable Association.
ELIZABETHTON — While the Carter County Commission became heated in response to an announcement from Ballad Health on Monday that the Intensive Care Unit at Sycamore Shoals would be closing, there were also some very bright and sunny moments during the meeting.
Two of the brightest were a resolution honoring former sheriff John Henson on his 50 years of law enforcement service to the county and the recognition of this year’s 31 Carter County students who received their associate degrees or graduate certificates from Northeast State Community College as part of the Middle College program and six Carter County students who received welding certificates through a new program with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
The students from Cloudland High School who received associate degrees are: Kaitlyn Baldwin, Ella Benfield, Kendall Birchfield, Cayden Clark, Dalton Cook, Lucie Lunsford, Julius Gage McKinney, Melena Roberson, Hailey Simerly, April Stone; and Hailey King is an emergency medical technician certificate graduate. Those who received associate degrees from Hampton High School are: Marina Bailey, Jordan Brooks, Cadon Buckles, Aaron Cole, Delaney Griffith, Christopher Helle, Brody Hicks, Maci Lingerfelt, Rylie McClain, Shania Pierce, Brianna Rouse, Veronica Storie and Alexis Tressler; Maria Buenfil and Abigail Willis are emergency medical technician certificate graduates from Hampton. Those who received associate degrees from Happy Valley High School are: Joslyn Barr, Gracelyn Buchanan, Alyssa Holmes, and Hannah Monroe. Those who received associate degrees at Unaka High School are Kylie Blevins and Hannah Perkins. Those Cloudland High School students who received welding certificates are: Paul Brummitt, Devin Hall, Jordan Johnson, Luke Johnson, Jacob Street and Trent Woody.
President Jeff McCord of Northeast State Community College told the commission that “Carter County is leading the way” in this new program. He mentioned the new regional higher education hub being built in Stoney Creek and also said that of the high school students who received associate degrees at the college’s latest graduation, all but one were from Carter County schools and one was from Bristol City Schools.
“Middle College means you walk across the stage at Northeast State and receive your associate degree before you receive your high school diploma. What a head start. That means a young person is engaged early and that means a lot of good things will happen and a lot of bad things won’t. It gives you a head start when you are going into college as a junior at the age of 18 years old. In terms of the rigor, it is just like any study. It is hard and you have to commit yourself.”
Brandon Carpenter, director of the Carter County School System told the commissioners “our kids are leaving high school with a head up on other students.”
Mayor Patty Woodby said “these guys are going into the workforce job ready. They are going out and getting the jobs.” After the meeting Woodby said the state began the new program two years ago, and Carter County Schools quickly took advantage of the program and is leading the way. She said the county will have 62 students enrolled in the program next year. She said the schools begin discussing the program with students during their freshman year and are told they must maintain a 3.0 grade point average to be eligible. All funding for the program is paid for by the state.
While celebrating the bright futures that the Middle College students can achieve, the commissioners also applauded the achievements of a man who devoted 50 years to providing law enforcement service to the county. Lisa Childress, chair of the Law Enforcement Committee of the County Commission called John Henson to the front of the room to receive a resolution. It read that he began working for the Carter County Sheriff’s in 1966, at a time when officers were required to supply their own badge, uniform, weapon and vehicle to serve. Henson rose to the ranks, becoming a captain and then was elected to serve the remainder of the term of Paul Peters upon his resignation. Henson then served as sheriff for 10 years, tied for the longest such service in the 227 years of existence of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
The resolution noted that during his time as sheriff, Henson went door to door to warn people of the coming of a wall of water from the top of Roan Mountain in January, 1998, and “undoubtedly saved many lives,” the resolution said. Since his time as sheriff, Henson has continued to serve the county as a constable from the 6th District, a position he still holds. The resolution noted his “willingness to serve and protect the citizens of Carter County, including delivering groceries to families in need and making sure the elderly and shut-ins had firewood for the winter.