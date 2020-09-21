ELIZABETHTON — In response to the sudden and unexpected death of Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett on Monday, the Carter County Commission went into recess until next week.
The commissioners also made history by putting the county under the leadership of Patty Woodby, the first woman to head the county in its history.
Barnett died just days after he underwent surgery for a heart attack. His death was a shock because he appeared to be recovering from the ordeal and had been discussing his quick return to work.
The surprised commissioners decided that out of respect for Barnett and for his family, it would be best to delay the commission meeting for a week. Commissioner Brad Johnson made that motion.
The commissioners voted to recess until Monday, Sept. 28 for all matters except the pressing matter of leadership of the county government. By law, the chairman of the County Commission is supposed to be sworn in as acting mayor upon the death or absence of the mayor. That could not be done in Carter County’s case, because Ray Lyons had resigned as chairman of the Carter County Commission two months ago because of health problems.
With the resignation of Lyons, Vice Chairwoman Woodby has been presiding at County Commission meetings. That appeared to be a satisfactory fix for all the commissioners because the legislative body was scheduled for its annual leadership reorganization in September. That suddenly changed when Barnett died on the day the organization was set to take place.
When Johnson’s motion to go into recess was approved, that left the commissioners with only the decision on leadership. Two nominations for chair were made, Woodby and Isaiah Grindstaff.
Woodby was elected by a vote of 17-6. Woodby is also scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Tuesday morning.
The commissioners then decided the vice chairmanship. That will also be immediately important, since Woodby will be stepping up to take the acting mayor’s position, leaving the commission chair vacant.
The vice chairman will immediately begin running the county commission meetings, beginning with the recessed Sept. 28 meeting.
The commission voted unanimously to elect Travis Hill as vice chairman.