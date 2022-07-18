ELIZABETHTON — After more than an hour of debate Monday evening, the Carter County Commission overwhelmingly approved a budget for the new fiscal year. The commission also voted unanimously to keep the property tax rate at $2.03 per $100 of assessed value.
The reason for the debate was because the original budget would have required taking $306,000 from the county’s fund balance in order to balance the budget. A resolution passed by the commission in 2018 would have required a 2/3 majority vote to approve any budget that required the use of reserves to balance it. With that understanding, the commission voted to defeat the budget that had been recommended by the Budget Committee.
One commissioner said the budget had been balanced without the need for reserves when it went through committees, but when a county employee salary increase was added, the final budget was in the red by $306,000.
Finance Director Carolyn Watson said there were several areas where there was more funds in place than would probably be required, but the funds were kept large to maintain a conservative budget. These included a large amount of money for the newly elected commissioners to go to Nashville for orientation and for other commissioners to get additional training. On the side of caution, all commissioners were included in the trip, although it was expected that some of the experienced commissioners would not go.
Watson said at the time the budget was built, the inflation rate and gas prices were going higher. As another conservative practice, the budget included an anticipated inflation rate of 20 percent and continued high fuel costs. “We are hopeful that will not continue,” Watson said. There will also be some significant decreases nex1t fiscal year, with the Election Commission holding only one election instead of the two for this fiscal year.
After listening to the various arguments presented during Monday night’s debate, Commissioner Randall Jenkins presented a solution. The budget could be balanced with three changes.
The first change was to take $120,000 from the maintenance of the Workforce Development Complex. That property will be taken over by the state during this fiscal year, but the exact time of the transfer is not known. Because of the uncertainty, the maintenance cost was included for the entire year, but the revenues coming from renting classroom space to Northeast State Community College was left out. It is now anticipated that the transfer will occur around January.
Brandon Carpenter, the new director of the Carter County School System, was able to provide additional leeway. He addressed the commission to say that he would be able to take $100,000 from the school budget.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told the commission that that he had a line item for the acquisition of highway vehicles that he could offer to the solution. Jenkins proposed to take the final $86,000 from that line item to bring the total county budget into balance.
Jenkins’ motion was seconded by Commissioner Julie Guinn. The budget motion was passed by a vote of 21-2, with one absence. Commissioners Isaiah Grindstaff and Aaron Frazier voted against the motion. Commissioner Austin Jaynes was absent.
Mayor Patty Woodby said the vote had come after she had made discussions with Carpenter and others about working agreements on the budget.
The total budgets for the parts of county government are: General Fund, $19.4 million; Highway Department, $8.2 million; General Purpose School Fund, $43.6 million; and General Debt Service, $1.5 million.