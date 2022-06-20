ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission received some good news from Mayor Patty Woodby during Monday’s monthly meeting, but many commissioners were angered by a budget amendment requested by the Carter County School System.
Woodby announced the Tennessee Board of Regents approved the system’s capital outlay budget request for fiscal year 2023-24. That included three projects totaling $124 million that will be forwarded to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission for the next phase of the budget process. Projects are not finally approved until they are considered and funded by the state legislature.
One of the projects is the proposed higher education center to be built at the current Workforce Development Complex. Woodby said the plan is for extensive renovation of the two 50-year-old buildings that the County Commission donated to the state. The projected cost is $40 million and will provide a cooperative location for Northeast State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton and the middle college program of the school system.
The commission was less pleased with an attempt by the school system to get approval for a budget amendment that would transfer $80,000 in funds from the line item used to pay electric bills and move the funds to employee payments for the Carter County Online Academy.
The amendment got off to a difficult start because the requested amendment had already been defeated earlier in the month in the County Commission’s Budget Committee. Under regular commission rules, budget items must be approved by the Budget Committee before they are considered by the full commission.
Despite the rule, the commission considered the failed amendment on the advice of County Attorney Josh Hardin, who said state law allowed the school system to refer it directly to the commission.
The electric fund line item transfer was one of five requested budget amendments that had been submitted as a package to the Budget Committee and all five were turned down. On Monday, all five were submitted directly to the full commission for approval.
With Director of Schools Tracy McAbee preparing to leave for a similar job in Lewis County and newly appointed director Brandon Carpenter not yet in the job, the school system’s request was made by Assistant Director of Schools Richard Church.
Church did not participate in the budget process last year, but said he found several line items that were over-budgeted and other line items that were under-budgeted. That was the reason the request was being made to take the money from the over-budgeted electric line item to the under-budgeted online academy line item.
Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier suggested the commission consider a motion that had failed in the committee. He said that would have approved four of the five budget amendments while not approving the fifth, which was moving electric funds to the online academy. Frazier made that motion, but it was defeated by a vote of 10-10, with four commissioners absent.
Later, Commissioner Sonja Culler made a motion to approve all five of the amendments. That was defeated by a 9-11 vote.
Commissioners asked Finance Director Carolyn Watson what would happen with the underfunded line in the school budget. Watson said auditors would report it as a finding, but it would not be a recurring finding.
Frazier said the finding could be used as a flag of a problem that needs to be addressed. “They are cutting a check and then coming in after the fact and saying they need the money,” Frazier said.
Because it was the final commission meeting of the fiscal year, much of it focused on financial housecleaning to make sure there were adequate funds in other line items to avoid another audit finding.
A motion to approve a $2,000 annual raise for all full-time county employees was withdrawn. The raise will be considered when the commission considers the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget during its July meeting.
In other matters, the commission was told the Go Betsy project to install a boat ramp at the Davis Bridge on Tenn. Highway 400 is nearing completion.