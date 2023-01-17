Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell flank the leaders of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, who provided a warming station for the county during the frigid time over Christmas. The Harmony leaders include Trevor Waycaster, Macy Waycaster, Danny Miller, David Garden, Janet Vance and Kristina Cardwell.
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
Leaders of the church were called forward to receive the plaque commending the church for its efforts during the life-threatening time.
After receiving the plaque, the leaders told Woodby the church will continue to provide the warming station whenever cold weather threatens.
The commission also presented a plaque to the leaders of local radio station WBEJ for the frequent broadcast of a public service announcement during the cold snap which told its audience about the existence and location of the warming station.
In another humanitarian moment, the commission approved a resolution authorizing the county to submit another application for Community Development Block Grant funds to combat food insecurity. The grants are to provide for storing and distributing food but is not to be used for direct purchasing of food. In a previous grant, the county partnered with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton to create a food pantry for students in need.
Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell discussed emergency shelters and why the county partners with the American Red Cross.
The commission also heard from Mark Ridings, communications officer for the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, on progress being made on the establishment of a countywide emergency communications net. Ridings said that on a scale of 1 to 10, he said the county is now at a 2 or 3.
Woodby told the commissioners she has received letters from the community about the decision to increase the pay of sheriff’s department employees. She read one from a student at T.A. Dugger Junior High School who expressed thanks for the pay increase. The letter writer told the mayor that her father was a law enforcement officer and that the recent pay raise has provided some extra money for her family when it was needed.
One a lighter note, former county commissioner Charles Von Cannon spoke to the commission about the impact of entertainment on the economy and ended his talk with an Elvis Presley imitation, complete with white jumpsuit and black wig.