Carter County Commission

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell flank the leaders of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, who provided a warming station for the county during the frigid time over Christmas. The Harmony leaders include Trevor Waycaster, Macy Waycaster, Danny Miller, David Garden, Janet Vance and Kristina Cardwell.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.

Leaders of the church were called forward to receive the plaque commending the church for its efforts during the life-threatening time.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you