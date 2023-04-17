Carter County Commission

Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health, answers questions from Carter County commissioners about Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — During an appearance before the Carter County Commission on Monday night, Alan Levine, chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, heard some criticism from some commissioners over nursing pay differences between Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital and also over a decision made several years ago to end the birthing unit at Sycamore Shoals.

Levine was addressing the commission about the fact 141 rural hospitals across the nation have closed in recent years, but that is not the case in the Appalachian Highlands. Levine said Sycamore Shoals is remaining open and has been named one of the top 10% of the country.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

