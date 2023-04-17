ELIZABETHTON — During an appearance before the Carter County Commission on Monday night, Alan Levine, chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, heard some criticism from some commissioners over nursing pay differences between Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital and also over a decision made several years ago to end the birthing unit at Sycamore Shoals.
Levine was addressing the commission about the fact 141 rural hospitals across the nation have closed in recent years, but that is not the case in the Appalachian Highlands. Levine said Sycamore Shoals is remaining open and has been named one of the top 10% of the country.
“We are keeping the cost of health care low … we have a below average wait time in the emergency room,” Levine said.
Levine discussed the way Ballad addressed a problem in Greeneville, where two competing hospitals were both losing money. He said “you don’t dilute the volume.” Levine said one of the hospitals was converted to a facility for pregnant women who were addicted to drugs.
Commissioner Nancy Brown asked Levine why nurses are paid more at Johnson City Medical Center than the nurses who work at Sycamore Shoals.
Levine said the reason is because JCMC takes the really sick patients. He said in order for Johnson City Medical Center to fulfill its mission “we have got to fully staff the hospital.” He said the hospital is in the top 10% of trauma centers. Levins said Sycamore Shoals does not have the skills, so the sickest patients are sent to Johnson City. “This is a team effort, it is not Elizabethton versus Johnson City,” Levine said.
Levine said the availability of nurses “right now is really bad. There is a massive shortage of nurses.”
Brown disagreed. She said “our nurses at Sycamore Shoals deserve the same pay.”
“I disagree,” Levine said. “We have to be able to coordinate.”
Commissioner Angie Odom took a different argument from the most specialized care being concentrated at JCMC. She said one of the most basic health missions was taken away from Sycamore Shoals and moved to Johnson City when the decision was made to close the birthing center in Elizabethton. Odom said Elizabethton not only lost the center, but the obstetricians also had to relocate.
Levine said he was not at Ballad when that decision was made. He did say there was a shortage of obstetricians.
Levine said Ballad Health started the Strong Starts program to link caregivers of children from newborn to 5 years old with the resources they need. Levine told Odom, who is the director of the TLC Community Center and Abortion Alternatives Women Center, he would like to talk with her more about her concerns.
In other matters, Terry Maughon, founder and director of Doe River Gorge Ministries, addressed the commission about the plans for the Christmas Train, which is scheduled to debut at the gorge in time for Christmas 2024.
Maughon told the commissioners that the ministry was looking for a way to raise revenue after the Christian summer camp had ceased operations between Thanksgiving and Christmas and discovered the popularity of the Christmas Train near Tulsa, Okla.
The timing was right in 2016, because the Oklahoma group was wanting to end the Christmas Train. A deal was reached and Maughon said 57 tractor trailer loads moved the Christmas Train, its Christmas decorations, 19th century costumes for 350 reenactors and large Christian billboards to Doe River Gorge.
Maughon said the timing was also not right because the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down for a few years, but now the work is about to get underway for the construction of the narrow-gauge rail loop. “We are getting ready to put it out for bid,” Maughon said.
The commission also voted to appoint Steven Sammons as interim director of the Carter County Landfill. The appointment was made because Director Benny Lyons will be on medical leave into May.