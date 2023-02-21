The Carter County Commission deferred action Tuesday on a proposed State of Tennessee Option to Purchase the Workforce Development Complex. The state proposes to build a $40 million regional education center on the site. The county commission delayed action because the option to purchase does not mention the Carter County School System.
Scene from the April 18, 2022 meeting of the Carter County Commission when Chancellor Flora W. Tydings of the Tennessee Board of Regents (center) spoke to the commission to get the needed property transfer of the Workforce Development Complex from county ownership to state ownership. Tydings was flanked by then-president Dean Blevins of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby.
The Carter County Commission deferred action Tuesday on a proposed State of Tennessee Option to Purchase the Workforce Development Complex. The state proposes to build a $40 million regional education center on the site. The county commission delayed action because the option to purchase does not mention the Carter County School System.
Scene from the April 18, 2022 meeting of the Carter County Commission when Chancellor Flora W. Tydings of the Tennessee Board of Regents (center) spoke to the commission to get the needed property transfer of the Workforce Development Complex from county ownership to state ownership. Tydings was flanked by then-president Dean Blevins of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby.
ELIZABETHTON — The largest new campus funding project in Gov. Lee’s proposed budget was placed on hold Tuesday night when the Carter County Commission voted unanimously to defer action on a State of Tennessee Option to Purchase agreement on the county’s Workforce Development Complex.
The state is proposing to build a $40 million regional economic hub on the site, but the county commissioners expressed concern that the option did not mention that the Carter County School System would be a participant in the economic site.
The draft option to purchase was between two parties: Carter County, Tennessee and the State of Tennessee. Most of the language in the option pertains to the property transfer from the county to the state and how it is to be described in the deed. Only in the last two paragraphs is there a mention that the project is “for the renovation/construction of facilities for operation of a collaborative higher education center,” and if the project is not approved and funded by the state, the property shall automatically revert back to the county.
The second paragraph states that if the property is no longer used for educational purposes, the property may revert back to the county. The second paragraph ends by saying educational purposes “shall include education and workforce development activities of institutions within the Tennessee Board of Regents System.”
Commissioner Robert Acuff expressed concern that the Carter County School System was not mentioned in the option. He said it did not reflect the statements made during the April 18, 2022, Carter County Commission, when Chancellor Flora W. Tydings of the Tennessee Board of Regents addressed the commission to discuss the property transaction and the state’s development of the educational center.
Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said the document was not an operational agreement.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the proposed facility was conceived with the Carter County School System in mind.
Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said one concern he has with the plan is that the school system will be providing the teachers for the high school classes taught in the center. He said if he had to pull a teacher from a high school to teach at the center, he wanted the 20 students taking the course to be from the Carter County School System and not from other school systems. Woodby said the Carter County School System is the only high school system included in the plans.
Woodby told the commission she would get in touch with the Tennessee Board of Regents for an agreement on the matter.
In other actions, the commission approved a General Fund budget amendment of $1,940,563.86. Most of the money is the county’s share of a multi-county lawsuit settlement with pharmaceutical companies. The money will be used with the settlements received by other counties and other municipalities in order to establish a regional inpatient drug treatment center at the former Carter County Annex state prison in Roan Mountain.
The commissioners also approved a $500,000 purchase of new voting machines for the Carter County Election Commission. State money may be available to offset some of the cost.
During the time for citizens to speak, the Keep Carter County Beautiful organization and several private citizens spoke out about the continuing litter problem in the county. Don Hlavaty, president of Keep Carter County Beautiful urged support of the county’s new recycling center and said “we need everyone in this community involved in stopping the 10% that are littering.” He said the county needs to work together and stop relying on all volunteer efforts to clean up the county. He thanked Sheriff Mike Fraley for providing prisoner labor for cleanups.