ELIZABETHTON — The largest new campus funding project in Gov. Lee’s proposed budget was placed on hold Tuesday night when the Carter County Commission voted unanimously to defer action on a State of Tennessee Option to Purchase agreement on the county’s Workforce Development Complex.

The state is proposing to build a $40 million regional economic hub on the site, but the county commissioners expressed concern that the option did not mention that the Carter County School System would be a participant in the economic site.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you