ELIZABETHTON — It was a good night for secondary education when the Carter County Commission held its monthly meeting on Monday. A standing-room-only crowd looked on as the commission honored the new Class 1A state boys basketball champion, the Hampton High School Bulldogs.

That was followed by the commission approving the revised state purchase agreement with the state to transfer the county-owned Workforce Development Complex to the Tennessee Board of Regents to build a $40 million regional education center on the property. The center will emphasize the middle college concept and dual enrollment education, which makes it possible for high school seniors to earn not just a diploma but also an associate’s degree.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

