David Hicks, left, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, and Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College, shared the podium on Monday evening to address the Carter County Commission on the partnership plans for the proposed $40 million Carter County Higher Education Center.
David Hicks, left, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, and Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College, shared the podium on Monday evening to address the Carter County Commission on the partnership plans for the proposed $40 million Carter County Higher Education Center.
ELIZABETHTON — It was a good night for secondary education when the Carter County Commission held its monthly meeting on Monday. A standing-room-only crowd looked on as the commission honored the new Class 1A state boys basketball champion, the Hampton High School Bulldogs.
That was followed by the commission approving the revised state purchase agreement with the state to transfer the county-owned Workforce Development Complex to the Tennessee Board of Regents to build a $40 million regional education center on the property. The center will emphasize the middle college concept and dual enrollment education, which makes it possible for high school seniors to earn not just a diploma but also an associate’s degree.
Many in the audience were dressed in Hampton blue as the newly crowned state champions and the school’s cheerleaders were called forward to be honored. County Mayor Patty Woodby read a proclamation commending the champs. The proclamation noted that the team had 29 wins and 8 losses. Four members of the team were selected to the state all-tournament team: Cadon Buckles, Hayden Campbell, Geno Carrico, and Michael Anspaugh. Buckles scored 1,400 points in his career and was a Mr. Basketball finalist and was named most valuable player at the state tournament.
The proclamation said that even with the accomplishments of the four who made the all-tourney team, the Bulldogs could not have been as successful without the vital contributions of all team members.
After the commissioners and audience congratulated the team, Woodby read another proclamation for the team’s coach, Ned Smith. It noted he is a native of Carter County who played on a Hampton basketball team that earned a state tournament berth in 1992. After college, Smith returned to the county to become the boys basketball coach at Cloudland High School and led the Highlanders to three state tournament berths. Smith then returned to his alma mater as coach of the Bulldogs.
Woodby’s proclamation said Smith’s success has allowed him to share titles with some of the greatest basketball coaches the county has produced. Smith is tied with Coach Jerry White and Coach Len Dugger with seven sub-state wins, although he has had a part in additional wins as a player and as an assistant coach. He is also tied with Coach John Treadway and Dugger with seven total appearances in the state tournament as a head coach from Carter County.
In discussing all the athletic accomplishments and the hard work of the basketball team and cheerleaders, Woodby said she could not help being emotional. “I watched many of these guys grow up, I am so proud,” she said.
She then asked how many of the seniors were going to graduate high school not just with a diploma, but also with an associate’s degree from Northeast State Community College. Four stood forward. The mayor said that was an accomplishment of the county’s middle college program.
Woodby returned to that theme a short time later when the state’s option to purchase agreement was once again considered by the commission. The commission deferred action on the option to purchase because the legal contract made no mention of the participation of the Carter County School System in the future plans for the regional education hub.
To address the commission’s concerns, the head of the two state educational institutions that will be a part of the regional organization attended the meeting: David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton; and Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College. Hicks said the plan’s emphasis is on dual enrollment. Hicks said his institution was in partnership with Northeast State on the project. McCord also emphasized the partnership between the two institutions, saying “we embrace opportunities to work together to enhance both institutions for the betterment of Northeast Tennessee students, business, industry and communities.
The comments by McCord and Hicks were reinforced by a letter written by the county’s legislative delegation to Nashville: Sen. Rusty Crowe, Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. John Holsclaw and Rep. Scotty Campbell. In their joint letter, they said: “In our years of service, representing Northeast Tennessee in the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives, the planned $40 million educational partnership to include the Tennessee Board of Regents, Northeast State Community College, our TCAT-Elizabethton and our Carter County schools is the largest one-time state investment we have been fortunate enough to receive for one of our northeast Tennessee counties.” The legislators went on to say “we do trust that this funding, once passed in this year’s budget, will be allocated for this project as currently planned.”
A final new consideration for the commissioners was a change in the contact with the state, adding two paragraphs. County Attorney Josh Hardin said the paragraphs specifically include the dual enrollment aspect of the program and also specify that if the state ever ceases to use the property for its educational purpose, the county can choose to have the property returned to county possession.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the revised option agreement with the state for the purchase of the Workforce Development Complex for zero dollars.