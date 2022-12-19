Carter County Commission

Carter County Court Clerk Mary Gouge swore in Jason Clawson on Monday evening as the newest member of the Carter County Commission.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022.

The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

