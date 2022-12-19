ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022.
The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
The county school system was requesting approval to move federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds earmarked for Carter County schools into various projects. The biggest part of the funding was $10.9 million in capital projects that would be used to expand and renovate Hunter Ele-mentary School. The project calls for the enlargement of the school to 900 students, making it the largest elementary school in the Carter County School System.
The County Commission also approved a $1,038,000 project to replace the aging heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office proposed four parts to fund the project. The department was able to obtain a federal COVID-19 mitigation grant that will provide $272,420. Another federal grant, part of funds paid by the U.S. Forest Service, would provide another $341,000. Local money would include $300,000 the Sheriff’s Office has in a reserve account. The remainder would come from the American Rescue Plan.
The County Commission also approved three proposals from Carter County Landfill Director Benny Lyons. The biggest request was $405,000 for a used 2020 D6 Caterpillar bulldozer for the Construction and Demolition Landfill at the county’s Minton Hollow facility.
The commission also approved changing two part-time labor positions to full-time positions, at a total cost not to exceed $17,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year. The commission also authorized two new part-time positions to be used at the Recycling Center in order to keep it open on Saturdays, at a cost of approximately $4,300 for the remainder of the fiscal year. That will enable the Recycling Center on Cherokee Park Drive to have the same hours of operation as the landfill.
Sheriff Mike Fraley told the commissioners about the good news from Nashville this week. The Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to re-certify the Detention Center. Fraley told the commissioners that the jail inspector who had recommended decertification had reversed his stance.
“We could not have done this without you. Thank you,” Fraley told the commissioners of their decision last month to give all Sheriff’s Office employees a $5 per hour raise. That helped to ease the staffing shortage that was the biggest concern with the jail.
Fraley told the commissioners that since the pay increase, he has been able to hire eight new corrections officers, two new school resource officers and one more patrol officer.
In other matters, the commission unanimously elected Jason Clawson to serve as a commissioner in the 6th District. Clawson will replace Pattie Duffield, who resigned because she has moved out of the district.