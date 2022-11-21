ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission approved a $5 per hour increase for employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening.
The raise was approved by 22 of the 24 commissioners, with Brad Johnson and Patty Duffield abstaining. The increase will mean that the starting pay for deputies with no experience will jump from $13.47 per hour to $18.47 per hour for corrections officers. It will jump from $13.80 per hour to $18.80 for new patrol officers.
The vote was taken after months of discussion in the County Commission and the commission’s Budget and Law Enforcement committees. Sheriff Mike Fraley and his senior leaders told the commissioners that the department was suffering continuous manpower shortages because patrol officers and corrections officers were leaving for higher-paying positions in surrounding law enforcement agencies.
The biggest concern was with the last inspection of the Carter County Detention Center by the Tennessee Corrections Institute. That inspection was deemed unsatisfactory because of personnel shortages. That could lead to decertification of the center by the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute at its next meeting on Dec. 14 if the county cannot show it is working to correct the problem.
The vote was taken with the understanding that the funds to pay for the $1,230,528 increase in the payroll for the current fiscal year will come from the department’s excess in payroll funds caused by the staff shortages since the beginning of the fiscal year. Fraley said the department currently has 16 shortages in patrol officers and 18 shortages in corrections officers.
There were two motions voted on, with the same result. The first included deputies, detectives and school resource officers. The second was on the corrections officers. Both motions passed on the first vote. The second motion was for all remaining sheriff’s department employees at a cost of $272,706.
The question of how to fund the pay raise in coming fiscal years was left to the normal Budget Committee process of developing the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in February.
Following the vote, there was applause from the audience, which included many deputies and their families.
Fraley talked to the press during a recess after the vote. “I am overwhelmed,” he said. “I was preparing for a long night.” Instead, the votes were approved within an hour after the commission meeting convened. Most of the talk during that time came from residents who exercised their right to speak at the start of the meeting. Most spoke in favor of the pay increase.
Fraley said he appreciated all the support he has received from the commission in his first three months in office. He said he will continue to look for ways to trim his budget to keep the costs of the department as low as possible.
In other matters, the commission voted 21-3 in favor of transferring funds from the county’s share of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in order to purchase a building and land in Hampton for a career and technical education partnership with major industries. Commissioners Julie Guinn, Avery Wynn and Brad Johnson cast the only votes against the transfer.
The motion was to move $500,000 in federal funds to purchase an existing 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton. The building will house partnership programs with Kubota teaching mechanics and Trane teaching heating and air conditioning maintenance. The vote came after an extensive discussion about the school department not going through committees to bring the request to the floor. Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter assured the commission that would not happen in the future.