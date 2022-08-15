Carter County Commission

ELIZABETHTON _ Monday night was the last commission meeting for 12 of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission. To express the appreciation and gratitude of the county for the accomplishments of the county commission over the past four years, Mayor Patty Woodby presented each of the commissioners who are leaving with a certificate of commendation. Here, Mayor Woodby presents a certificate to Sonja Culler.

Commission Chair Ginger Holdren read off a long list of accomplishments made by the County Commission in recent years, including no property tax increase during the four years, conversion of the Workforce Development Complex into the Carter County Career Center, the establishment of a Carter County communications officer, and having the county on the finalist list for state funding for broadband expansion in the mountainous sections of the county.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.

The vote was taken after the county’s new communications officer, Mark Ridings, addressed the commission to report on the research he has undertaken to determine the county’s best choice. Ridings told the commission that the cost will be $4.5 million. That will include the establishment of three additional antennas to cover most of the mountainous sections of the county. One would be built on White Rocks Mountain between Hampton and Roan Mountain, the second would be established at Fall Creek in Avery County, N.C. to cover more of the Roan Mountain area, and the third would be a smaller unit on Stone Mountain in Johnson County to cover the remote northeastern section of the county. Scott Tidwell, account manager for Motorola Solutions, said the system would provide 98% mobile coverage.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

