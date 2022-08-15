ELIZABETHTON _ Monday night was the last commission meeting for 12 of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission. To express the appreciation and gratitude of the county for the accomplishments of the county commission over the past four years, Mayor Patty Woodby presented each of the commissioners who are leaving with a certificate of commendation. Here, Mayor Woodby presents a certificate to Sonja Culler.
Commission Chair Ginger Holdren read off a long list of accomplishments made by the County Commission in recent years, including no property tax increase during the four years, conversion of the Workforce Development Complex into the Carter County Career Center, the establishment of a Carter County communications officer, and having the county on the finalist list for state funding for broadband expansion in the mountainous sections of the county.
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
The vote was taken after the county’s new communications officer, Mark Ridings, addressed the commission to report on the research he has undertaken to determine the county’s best choice. Ridings told the commission that the cost will be $4.5 million. That will include the establishment of three additional antennas to cover most of the mountainous sections of the county. One would be built on White Rocks Mountain between Hampton and Roan Mountain, the second would be established at Fall Creek in Avery County, N.C. to cover more of the Roan Mountain area, and the third would be a smaller unit on Stone Mountain in Johnson County to cover the remote northeastern section of the county. Scott Tidwell, account manager for Motorola Solutions, said the system would provide 98% mobile coverage.
Ridings said Motorola has agreed to provide a simulcast for the communications network, which would require only two frequencies for the entire system. Without the simulcast, Ridings said the system would need 35 frequencies.
Commissioner Travis Hill made the motion to choose the Motorola proposal. Commissioner Brad Johnson objected to deciding on the plan, saying “it was like buying a pig in a poke.” Commissioner Isaiah Grindstaff said he had some concerns, especially with whether the signal penetration would reach the Carter County Detention Center and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department offices on the first floor of the old Carter County Jail. He also worried whether there would be adequate signal penetration in some of the school buildings.
In addition to the $4.5 million for the project, the commission added $48,000 for new pagers for volunteer firefighters. Hill’s motion was to take the funds for the project from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan funds. Robert Acuff, who as chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, had worked to prioritize how the federal funds would be distributed throughout the county, said that means that an additional $800,000 would have to be taken away from other groups that had been included in the Health and Welfare Committee’s priority list.
The motion was approved by a vote of 17-3, with Commissioners Willie Campbell, Brad Johnson and Ginger Holdren voting against it. Four commissioners, Randall Jenkins, Daniel McInturff, Aaron Frazier, and Robin McKamey, were absent.
On another communications matter, the commission approved the appropriation of $103,800 to Ridings’ office so that he could work on the county’s communications equipment. Most of the county’s communications work had been contracted out in the past. Commissioner Kelly Collins asked for further clarification about the funding request. Ridings said it was a one-time request for hand tools, electronic tools and electronic testing equipment. The commission approved the request.
The commissioners also approved a motion to provide the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department with $20,000 to help with the completion of two construction projects for substations in Valley Forge and Simerly Creek. Commissioner Gary Bailey said the the Hampton department had unexpected expenses including large price increases for concrete. He said that was compounded because the volunteer department was building two substation at once. The commission approved the request.
