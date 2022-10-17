Carter County Maintenance Supervisor Ron Kirby and Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier answered questions during the discussion by the Carter County Commission on the question of appropriating $1.1 million for window and gutter replacement on the courthouse.
Carter County Maintenance Supervisor Ron Kirby and Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier answered questions during the discussion by the Carter County Commission on the question of appropriating $1.1 million for window and gutter replacement on the courthouse.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks that have caused some structural damage to the landmark building.
The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget that is restricted for use of capital projects. The cost was an estimate coming from Shaw & Shanks Architects of Johnson City, but the actual cost will be determined when general contractors submit bids for the project.
Daniel McInturff, chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, cast the lone vote against the appropriation. He said he felt there was uncertainty from commissioners and thought it would be better to do more research and bring the matter back to the commission.
Several commissioners asked questions about the proposed project. Commissioner Donnie Cable said he toured the courthouse, going up to the third floor. He said he found serious water damage from leaks. Commissioner Angie Odom said office staff had to cover up office equipment when it rained and brought towels from home to clean up water that leaked into the office.
Carter County Maintenance Supervisor Ron Kirby told the commission that his opinion was that the major leaks “are gutter-related.” Kirby also told the commission that the county’s maintenance department could repair some structural damage caused by the leaks.
There are several reasons for the cost of the project. One is that there are 113 exterior windows that must be replaced. Commissioner Brad Johnson said “every one of these windows is custom made. You cannot go into any store and buy replacements.” These windows of different styles and sizes will have to be individually made.
The estimated cost of replacing all 113 exterior windows was $794,750.
The cost for replacing the gutter was estimated at $226,160. The courthouse is in a historic zone, and must meet replacement standards.
Commissioner Kelly Collins asked about doing the project separately. She was told it would be cheaper to do both projects together, since each would require the rental of equipment to reach the heights of the windows and gutters. It would be cheaper to rent that equipment one time.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the project to replace the windows and gutters has been discussed for 13 years. She said the commissioners1q could keep kicking the can down the road until the next commission dealt with it, “but somewhere we need some leadership.” Woodby said there has been quite a bit of work examining the problem and solution. “There has been quite a bit of legwork.”
In other matters, the commission voted unanimously for a resolution rejecting a request from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to change the name of a small community near Roan Mountain from its current “Squawberry” to a suggested “Partidgeberry.” The board had determined that the name “squaw” was derogatory.
The commission also recognized the county’s National Guard unit, the 776th Maintenance Company, for assisting in Hurricane Ian relief. Sgt. Chris Baddley attended the meeting to accept the commission’s appreciation.