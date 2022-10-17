ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks that have caused some structural damage to the landmark building.

The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget that is restricted for use of capital projects. The cost was an estimate coming from Shaw & Shanks Architects of Johnson City, but the actual cost will be determined when general contractors submit bids for the project.

John Thompson

