Elizabethton City Council

Scene from the last Carter County Car Club Cruise-in of 2022. The club is seeking to return its cruise-ins to downtown for 2023. City Council is set to decide on the matter on Thursday evening.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — After a controversial Elizabethton City Council workshop last month over the amount of the year in which the Carter County Car Club’s Cruise-ins are held downtown, the Car Club has presented a compromise to be considered at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Under the compromise, the Car Club would hold the cruise-ins downtown on Saturday afternoons and evenings from May through October. The club has traditionally held the cruise-ins from April through October from 5-9 p.m., but that has drawn criticism from some downtown merchants who have complained that seven months is too long a time for any organization. Mayor Curt Alexander called for compromise during the workshop session.

