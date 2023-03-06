ELIZABETHTON — After a controversial Elizabethton City Council workshop last month over the amount of the year in which the Carter County Car Club’s Cruise-ins are held downtown, the Car Club has presented a compromise to be considered at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Under the compromise, the Car Club would hold the cruise-ins downtown on Saturday afternoons and evenings from May through October. The club has traditionally held the cruise-ins from April through October from 5-9 p.m., but that has drawn criticism from some downtown merchants who have complained that seven months is too long a time for any organization. Mayor Curt Alexander called for compromise during the workshop session.
In a letter written by Carter County Car Club President Thomas Franklin to the City Council members, Franklin wrote about how the car club has supported and helped downtown Elizabethton and local children’s charities through the years that the club has been holding its cruise-ins. The club said it had raised a total of $205,818 in the past 12 years.
Franklin said “these donations represent money that goes back into the local economy as well as helping local children’s charities. This does not include the additional revenue generated by the cruise-ins for downtown businesses along with increased taxes paid by these businesses on the additional revenue.”
After listing the contributions by the club to the city’s economy, Franklin said “we would like to work together to make sure the car club can continue to support the area. Our club has agreed and is willing to give up the month of April, if it will help the city. We would like to note that not having the shows in April, we will be losing $4,000 in donations for our charities, along with the revenue brought to the downtown businesses. We are wiling to work together to find a solution to still be able to help others. The car club calendar would run Saturday evenings from May-October.”
In an interview with the Press, Franklin said the lost $4,000 was all money that would have gone to children’s charities.
“We don’t take a dime of the money, everything we collect during the cruise-ins go to the children,” Franklin said.
In addition, he said the club has given back to the community in other ways. He said the club paid for the sound system over the downtown sidewalks and has also paid to maintain the sound system throughout the years. Franklin said the club is responsible for the permanent restroom facilities in the parking lot on the western end of downtown. He said club member Randy Payne led the effort and paid for a lot of the effort to build the $80,800 restroom facility.
Angie Odom, a member of the Carter County Commission and a recipient of donations from the club for her TLC Community Center, said she hopes the city and the club will come to an agreement on Thursday night.