ELIZABETHTON — Every Saturday afternoon and evening from April through October, the downtown blocks of Elk Avenue are filled with classic cars for the weekly Cruise-ins of the Carter County Car Club. But on the second Saturday of July, the club goes all out by hosting its annual car show.
Unlike the weekly cruise-ins, which take place from 5-9 p.m. each Saturday, the annual Car Show is an all day affair, starting at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be followed by the weekly cruise-in from 5-9 p.m., making it a full 12 hours of cars. This year’s event will be even more special because it will be the 40th annual all day car show.
Carter County Car Club President Thomas Franklin said the club will continue its tradition of the past 40 years and designate all proceeds from the car show will be donated to its group of children’s charities at Christmas. The charities supported by the club include the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton and Carter County, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Carter County Schools Accelerated Reader Program, the Children’s Evangelism Fellowship Program, the Friends Downs Syndrome Program and Isaiah 117 House.
The Car Show is the club’s principal fundraiser of the year. It is also the club event where prizes are provided to the participants. Franklin said dash plaques will be provided to the first 300 cars. There are over 100 sponsor plaques to be awarded by the many sponsors of the car show. Pre-registration is $15 and the registration fee on the day of the show is $20.
“Its a real good show and there are always a lot of unusual and beautiful cars,” Franklin said.