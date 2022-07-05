ELIZABETHTON — Two old houses next to the Carter County Courthouse that have long been used as government office space may soon be demolished.
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to accept the bid from Gwinn Construction Company of Elizabethton to demolish the buildings, remove the debris and grade the property. Gwinn’s bid was $87,472. The committee will recommend the bid to the full county commission, which meets in two weeks.
One of the houses has served as the offices of the Carter County Planning Commission for several years. The other house was owned by the county, but rented to the state. It served as offices for state probation officers.
The two old houses are quite different — one is a single-story frame house and the other is a two-story brick. The houses are located at 824 and 836 E. Second Street. The houses are directly behind the historic Alfred Moore Carter home, built in 1819 and the boyhood home of Samuel Perry Carter, who is the only man in American history to be both a major general in the Army and a rear admiral in the Navy.
The two houses marked for destruction do not carry the same distinguished history, but one of the last private owners was Dayton Albert Seiler. He was a descendant of Samuel Carter. He followed Carter into a career in the Navy. According to his obituary, Seiler graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1936 and received two postgraduate degrees from the California Institute of Technology. During World War II, Seiler organized and led the Navy Aeronautical Technical Intelligence Mission to Europe to examine German technological achievements. According to the obituary, the group included Charles Lindberg. The group helped to bring Werner Von Braun’s Peenemunde rocket research team to the United States. Seiler later was a part of the Polaris submarine-launched ballistic missile system. Seiler retired as a commander in 1960.
Seiler returned to Elizabethton in his retirement and took advantage of his home’s close proximity to the courthouse to attend many sessions of the Carter County Commission, sometimes speaking on various issues. He died in July 2001, at the age of 87.
In other matters, the Building and Grounds Committee reported the roofing repairs have been completed on the Planning Commission’s new offices at 300 N. Main St. The committee also had a lengthy discussion, but took no action, on the proposal for the county to build a community building in the Elk Mills community and also on the proposed countywide emergency radio communications system.
The committee also met as the Health and Welfare Committee. The committee approved the minutes of the June meetings that included the final ranking of requests for funding from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The rankings are 1. Carter County/SkyLine/SkyBest fiber-based Internet; 2. Carter County First Responders Radio Communications; 3. Carter County Essential Employee bonuses; 4. Carter County Fire Association; 5. Poga/Elk Mills substation; 6. Constables of Carter County; 7. Carter County 911; 8. Carter County Health Department; 9. Friends of the Animal Shelter Spay and Neuter facility; 10. Carter County EMS; 11. Shepherd’s Inn; 12 United Way; 13. Bridges.