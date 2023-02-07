ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

“Of course, all of this must be passed by the senators and the representatives, but this is certainly good news for Carter County,” Woodby told the committee. “The governor has included everything we have asked for, meeting our requests in tourism, treatment and education.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you