ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
“Of course, all of this must be passed by the senators and the representatives, but this is certainly good news for Carter County,” Woodby told the committee. “The governor has included everything we have asked for, meeting our requests in tourism, treatment and education.”
Woodby said the biggest amount for Carter County is $40 million to turn the old Workforce Development Complex on Tenn. Highway 91 into the Carter County Higher Education Center. Although there are two large 50-year-old buildings on the property that was once the Great Lakes Research Center, Lee’s budget classifies the proposed expenditure under new campus locations.
The $40 million funding is the largest new campus funding in the state, out of a $147.5 million total spending package for new campus locations statewide. The new campus is categorized under the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, but it will include much more, including the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College and classrooms for the career technical education center and the middle college program for the Carter County School System.
The governor is also proposing the former Carter County Work Camp of the Northeast Correctional Complex be transformed into a regional residential treatment facility for housing male patients overcoming opioid addiction. The building is valued at $25 million. Woodby said the treatment facility is scheduled to open in June. The facility’s operating costs will come from the court settlement paid by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the nation. The settlemen’ts recipients were the region’s counties and municipalities that brought the suit against the pharmaceutical companies.
Lee had an additional present for Carter County in the way of a sewage treatment facility on the work camp property. The county had planned to use $300,000 of its settlement money to replace the aging facility. Woodby said Lee told her the county should keep the money for operational costs and the state would fund the sewage treatment facility replacement.
On the tourism side, Woodby said the governor’s proposed budget includes $6.3 million to expand the Tweetsie Trail through the old East Tennessee & Western North Carolina right of way through Valley Forge to Hampton. The bicycle trail currently ends at Hatcher Lane on the eastern edge of Elizabethton. The extension will allow the trail to reach Hampton and connect the Tannery Knob mountain bike park in Johnson City with the Elizabethton-owned Hampton Watershed mountain bike park in Hampton. Woodby said the proposed budget include funds for a new pedestrian bridge across Doe River in the steepest part of the right of way.
In other matters, the committee heard a proposal from Andrew Wetzel, owner of the State Line Drive-In. Wetzel asked the county to consider buying the theater with the goal of keeping the last drive-in theater in Elizabethton going.
“My wife and I decided we wanted to sell the theater. I understand it is a big part of the community,” Wetzel said.
“I am going to sell it. The reason is, I am tired.” While he is looking to cut back on his work, he told the committee “my goal is to keep it a drive-in theater.”
That could be tough, because the theater is on four acres of property that is centrally located and probably worth more for other uses. Wetzel approached the county with a plan to keep the drive-in. He said the property was recently appraised at $731,500. Wetzel proposed to sell the property to the county for $730,000 and the drive-in business for $120,000.
Wetzel said the county could lease the theater to an entrepreneur who wanted to operate a drive-in, or the county could operate the facility with only one employee for the six months of the year the theater is normally opened. He said the property could also be used for other uses in addition to movies, such as concerts.
Wetzel said the projection equipment was installed in 2014, after the theater was awarded the equipment as part of the Honda Project Drive-In contest.
In other matters, Woodby told the committee the county’s insurance will pay for the replacement of the chilling tower at the Carter County Detention Center. It was destroyed during the frigid weather that struck the area at Christmas. She said that will mean that air will once again be circulated into the old jail section that is now unused space.
Woodby said she will also have the air tested in the old facility, using funds from the mayor’s budget. Once the results are known, the committee will be able to move forward on what the space will be used for in the future.