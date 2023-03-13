ELIZABETHTON — Despite the inflation that has affected the nation’s economy this year, two of the largest departments in the Carter County government anticipate keeping their budgets at the same level or lower than this year’s budget.
That was the assessments of Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh and Sheriff Mike Fraley, who were the first department heads to submit their proposed budgets to the County Commission. Both discussed their proposals during Monday’s meeting of the commission’s Budget Committee.
Their proposals reflect the estimated cost except for the personnel costs. The commission requested all budgets for the 2023-2024 fiscal year be submitted without pay increases. Once other costs are known, the commission believes a better decision can be reached on how much of an across-the-board pay increase can be given to all county employees.
In hearing from the Highway Department and the Sheriff’s Department, the Budget Committee received reports that inflation has not led to requests from a significant part of the county budget.
Colbaugh said his budget is about $300,000 less than the current year. It does include funding for replacement of three bridges on county roads. Those are on Alf Taylor Road, Danner subdivision and Paul Blevins Road in Tiger Creek.
Fraley said the budget for his department and the jail have only minimal increases.
“We are trying to do more with less,” Fraley told the Johnson City Press following the meeting.
The budget does not include any new cars for the coming year. He said the department is also taking advantage of some parts of Gov. Bill Lee’s budget that are friendly to sheriff’s departments. One area where Fraley was hoping to see improvement has been stalled. He said the plans to reinstate the contract to house federal prisoners in the Carter County Detention Center were frustrated because the federal negotiators decided that when the last administration returned the prisoners to federal custody that ended the contract. Fraley said a new contract is being worked out in Washington by federal government lawyers, so that will be a slower process than just restarting the old contract.
The sheriff and highway superintendent are at the start of the process of working out the budget for the next fiscal year. All county department heads will appear before the Budget Committee in the coming weeks, as well as representatives from outside agencies who receive donations from the county.
In other matters before the commitee, members unanimously voted to recommend providing $30,000 to the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee to install refurbished playground equipment at the Roan Mountain Community Park. Last month the committee rejected a plan to install the playground equipment at Green Bridge Landing Community Park because the committee members thought it was too close to busy U.S. Highway 19E.
Wes Bradley and Tom Niziol of the Parks and Recreation Committee presented the revised plan to the committee and received a much better response this month. The Elizabethton Park and Recreation Department had provided used playground equipment from its Riverside Park when upgraded playground equipment was installed there. Bradley said volunteers had made repairs to the donated playground equipment and it is being refinished by Unaka High School students.