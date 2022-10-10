ELIZABETHTON — The low pay of some employees of the Carter County government and the high cost of windows and guttering replacements on the courthouse were leading topics of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening.
Following separate discussions on the subjects, the committee voted unanimously to recommend to the full County Commission that the $1,127,500 project for the window and guttering replacements on the courthouse should be approved. That recommendation will be made at the next meeting of the County Commission next Monday. The committee also agreed to hold special meetings and workshops on the Tuesdays and Thursdays of Oct. 18, 20, 25, and 27 to study the current pay scale at the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and to consider solutions as the County Commission begins the process of setting the county budget for the next fiscal year.
It was the first meeting of the committee since the reorganization of the Carter County Commission following the 2022 County General Election. Monday’s meeting began with the election of a new committee chair. Following two votes, the committee remained tied, with four votes going to Robert Acuff and four votes going to Aaron Frazier. The decision of who should be the chairman will be referred to the County Commission for resolution next week. The committee elected Julie Guinn as vice chair of the committee and she presided over the remainder of Monday’s meeting.
Sheriff Mike Fraley led the discussion of his department’s personnel pay problems. He said the starting pay for a patrol officer in Carter County is $13.80 per hour. The department provided data that showed that the starting hourly rate for Sullivan County patrol officers was $17.64, Washington County was $18.40, and Greene County was $19.44. For corrections officers, Carter County’s starting rate was $13.47, compared with $17.64 for Sullivan County, $17.81 for Washington County and $15.68 for Greene County. The county ranks in the bottom 10 percent of counties in the region on how much it pays its officers.
Fraley told the committee that when he took over the department Sept. 1, there was a shortage of 33 officers. He said that through streamlining the recruiting of some officers, he has cut the shortage to 25.
He said the biggest immediate concern is that the shortage of corrections officers for the Carter County Jail could result in its decertification. He said if that happened, there would be major additional expenses for the county, as prisoners would have to be transported to other jails and the county would have to pay the cost of keeping those prisoners in other jails. It would also result in major costs of transporting the prisoners to and from the county for court appearances.
Committee member Brad Johnson made the motion to study the problem over the next two weeks and then report recommendations to the full commission.
On a related matter, the county may get some help with replacing the old heating and air conditioning system in the jail. Capt. Keith Range said the county will received a confinement facilities grant for the project. The county would have to pay for the project at the start and would be reimbursed. A previous estimate on the cost of the replacement was $1 million.
The committee also agreed to recommend that $248,000 be immediately provided to the Peters Hollow Water Project. Acuff said the project is ready to go and many of the contractors for such projects will soon be busy as American Rescue Plan funds are released by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The funds would eventually be reimbursed by the ARP funds.
The committee heard from Carter County Maintenance Supervisor Ron Kirby about the window and gutter replacement at the courthouse. “Water is migrating into the walls, causing structural damage,” Kirby said. He said the cost for the project is high because the county must satisfy Elizabethton’s historical zoning requirements.
That means replacing the antique guttering and windows. There are also 113 exterior windows that are of many different sizes and styles that must be matched.
Committee member Donnie Cable said “this is a historical building. We need to keep this building up. Let’s maintain what we have.”
Mayor Patty Woodby said “This is the people’s building and I am proud of it.” Kirby said the repair of any structural damage could be paid out of the county maintenance department.
The committee will recommend to the full commission that the funds for the project be taken from the capital improvements line in the budget.