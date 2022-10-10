Carter County Commission

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley discussed his department's low pay problems during Monday's meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The low pay of some employees of the Carter County government and the high cost of windows and guttering replacements on the courthouse were leading topics of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening.

Following separate discussions on the subjects, the committee voted unanimously to recommend to the full County Commission that the $1,127,500 project for the window and guttering replacements on the courthouse should be approved. That recommendation will be made at the next meeting of the County Commission next Monday. The committee also agreed to hold special meetings and workshops on the Tuesdays and Thursdays of Oct. 18, 20, 25, and 27 to study the current pay scale at the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and to consider solutions as the County Commission begins the process of setting the county budget for the next fiscal year.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

