Carter County Commission

Carter County Landfill Director Benny Lyons addressed the panel about funding for two full-time positions.

 JOHN THOMPSON/JC Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee delayed taking action this month on a funding decision for a major Carter County School System budget amendment until it can get more details from Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter.

Carpenter was not at Monday’s committee meeting. Committee members had several questions about the proposed $17,481,668.60 budget amendment. A representative Carpenter sent to the meeting was unable to provide the details the committee members requested.

