ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee delayed taking action this month on a funding decision for a major Carter County School System budget amendment until it can get more details from Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter.
Carpenter was not at Monday’s committee meeting. Committee members had several questions about the proposed $17,481,668.60 budget amendment. A representative Carpenter sent to the meeting was unable to provide the details the committee members requested.
The amendment included some of the county’s federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding. The amendment included $8,068,133 for building improvements, which included the Hunter Elementary School expansion project; and also funds for a partnership between the school system’s career and technical education program and Kubota which would bring an expected $5.4 million grant to the school system. That would include the purchase of land and an existing building near Hampton High School to store Kubota equipment.
The Budget Committee also delayed action on a personnel change at the Carter County Landfill because it had not been included on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
The personnel change would elevate two part-time positions to full-time positions. It also requested a pay increase for the two positions from $11.05 to $12 per hour. The reason for the change was because personnel shortages have made it preferable to make the two workers full-time employees. The change was approved by the Landfill Committee on Nov. 7, but the action did not get included on the Budget Committee agenda.
Landfill Director Benny Lyons said the change would require an additional $9,475 per employee for benefits, amounting to a total of $18,950 for both.
Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said the committee could not consider a pay raise for individual workers during the middle of the fiscal year.
Lyons was also hoping to get funding for some excess trailers from Johnson County to use with the county’s transfer station. Mayor Patty Woodby said she had received word that the excess trailers were sold between the time the Landfill Committee met and the Budget Committee meeting.
Finance Director Carolyn Watson informed the committee about a recurring audit finding caused by a mistake in pay for two elected county officials. Two outgoing county officials received an additional paycheck in excess of the amount due. The existing County Commission at that time decided not to try to collect the overpayment and covered the amount with the fund balance.
That was noted on a state audit, noting that if pay in excess of the state minimum for the positions was paid to the two, then the maintenance of effort law requires that it must be paid to all seven elected county officeholders. The total one-time, non-recurring payment would amount to $31,370.78.
The Budget Committee did not take any action to remedy the recurring finding.