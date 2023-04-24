Carter County Commission

Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson discusses salary increases for Finance Department deputies during Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee continued examining the various requests from county officeholders and outside agencies on Monday night, but did not take any action because the meeting was not designated as a voting session. The committee’s next voting meeting will be Thursday night.

Although no decisions could be reached, the committee did seem to have a consensus on many areas of the budget. That was made easier in Monday’s discussions because many of the requests from offices were to keep the same budget level as was provided during the current fiscal year.

