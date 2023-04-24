ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee continued examining the various requests from county officeholders and outside agencies on Monday night, but did not take any action because the meeting was not designated as a voting session. The committee’s next voting meeting will be Thursday night.
Although no decisions could be reached, the committee did seem to have a consensus on many areas of the budget. That was made easier in Monday’s discussions because many of the requests from offices were to keep the same budget level as was provided during the current fiscal year.
That was the case with the budgets for the Carter County Circuit Court, the county attorney’s budget, the register of deeds and the planning department.
Finance Director Carolyn Watson said the Finance Department will require an increase in order to recruit employees for that office with required financial experience. Watson told the committee the needed increase in salaries has already been discussed in the Financial Management Committee.
The budget request for Carter County Election Commission will need to be reworked as a result of last week’s resignation of state Rep. Scotty Campbell. That will require the county to put additional money in the Election Commission’s budget to cover a special election for the 3rd District, which includes only a portion of Carter County.
There will also be an adjustment in the sheriff’s budget because of the way school resource officers will be funded next year, and the fact the closure of Keenburg Elementary will mean one less school resource officer will be needed.
The Budget Committee spent a lot of time going through the requests from the outside agencies, even though a final decision could not be reached. The question of whether to approve the largest requests for increases in funding cannot be made immediately because they come from the Carter County Rescue Squad. The funding is tied to an emergency medical service franchise contract between the rescue squad and the county, which has not yet been finalized.
In the absence of that contract, the Budget Committee is temporarily leaving the budget for the emergency medical services and rescue services at this year’s level of $371,000 for the medical services and $170,000 for the rescue services. The squad is asking for a $206,365 increase in emergency medical services and an additional $30,000 in rescue services.
The Budget Committee seemed in agreement to deny a request by the Elizabethton Fire Department to fund it at the same level as the county funds each of the county’s volunteer fire departments. The committee appears content at keeping the EFD’s funding at $9,000, instead of the requested $75,000. The committee did seem to be in agreement to increasing another city department, raising the annual donation to the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library from $75,000 to $80,000.
The committee did not appear to be in favor of taking on a new outside agency. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is requesting funding of $75,000. Most committee members felt this is not a year for taking on another agency when the county is attempting to give its employees a sizable pay increase.