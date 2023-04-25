Carter County Commission

Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter speaks on school budget to the Budget Committee

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — After weeks of effort, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission took on the largest of the county government’s budgets on Tuesday night — the budget for the Carter County School System.

The school budget has been saved until the end of the line not just because it is the biggest budget, but also because the state is going to a new funding formula for the school system in the states, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. It is replacing the old Basic Education Program. The new formula was being established during the process of developing the county budgets across the state, and not all the numbers were available until now. That is especially true for the last number, the county’s fiscal capacity. Those numbers for each county just became available this month. Carter County’s fiscal capacity was determined by the state to be .41%.

