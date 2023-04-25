ELIZABETHTON — After weeks of effort, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission took on the largest of the county government’s budgets on Tuesday night — the budget for the Carter County School System.
The school budget has been saved until the end of the line not just because it is the biggest budget, but also because the state is going to a new funding formula for the school system in the states, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. It is replacing the old Basic Education Program. The new formula was being established during the process of developing the county budgets across the state, and not all the numbers were available until now. That is especially true for the last number, the county’s fiscal capacity. Those numbers for each county just became available this month. Carter County’s fiscal capacity was determined by the state to be .41%.
The good news for the school system budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 is that it is a balanced budget without taking anything from the fund balance. Last year’s budget was only balanced by taking $2.2 million from the school fund balance.
That meant that this year, the school system started in a hole of $2.2 million. That required the director of schools and the school board would have to make some tough decisions. Those were certainly made, as the school board voted to approve the recommendation of Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to close Keenburg Elementary School, transfer the upper grades at Little Milligan Elementary School to Hampton Elementary School, move the alternative school from Siam to Keenburg, and close Central Office and move the administration to Keenburg. The school system also eliminated 42 positions.
As a result of those decisions, the budget for the school system not only filled the $2.2 million hole, but was able to provide a 10% salary increase for all school employees. No additional funds from the county are needed.
Those decisions and the impact of the new state funding formula should mean the county is in sound fiscal shape, Carpenter told the committee. “Carter County is going to be in much better shape than most counties,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the school system will also be able to fund the $20 million expansion of Hunter School “and not asking the county for another dime.” He said the school system has also been able to fund such capital projects as new roofs and school bus purchases through the half-cent local option sales tax designated for the schools.
Mayor Patty Woodby complemented Carpenter on the school system’s proposed budget. “You and your team have done a great job to be able to turn around the budget the way you have.” She said there are a lot of new programs to be offered to the children of the county she found it very commendable.
Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said part of the reason for the county’s good financial condition down through the years has been the fact that the county did not lower the amount it funded the schools when the enrollment consistently dropped for several years. When the county did not take funds away during those years of decline, they became part of the maintenance of effort under state funding guidelines.
Under those state guidelines, the county’s yearly maintenance of effort for funding the schools is now $11,302,556.94. Carpenter said the enrollment has increased this year, and with the new migration of residents into the county that is projected to continue in the future, he expects the enrollment to continue to increase.
Frazier said one way to lessen the burden on the property tax payer is to initiate a wheel tax to fund the educational part of the county budget. He said that would cut the property tax in half. The wheel tax to fund $11,302.556.94 would be $197 per vehicle. Committee member Layla Ward said that would cause a lot of citizens to avoid paying the wheel tax, causing a lot more work for the sheriff’s department enforcing the tax and the court system in handling the fines and court costs.