ELIZABETHTON — The website for the Carter County government may become more modern and user friendly in the future.
The Carter County Commission's Budget Committee hoped that would be the case when it voted unanimously to recommend to the full commission that a contract be signed with Revize Web Services. Under the motion, the cost of the upgrade would come from the fund balance and would be not more than $10,000.
The change to Revize was made on the recommendation of Anthony Lawrence, proprietor of Doe River Technology Services and internet adviser to the county. Lawrence said the county’s current site is dated and not user friendly.
“The website is in dire need of updating,” Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby told the committee. She said one of the biggest drawbacks is that county officeholders don’t have direct access to alter the information on their webpages. She said the current system requires the officeholders to go through the mayor’s office and a total of about five stages.
“It is so hard for officeholders to get content on their websites,” Woodby said.
Lawrence said the website can also be reconfigured to make online payments to the county more centrally located.
In other matters, a proposal to fund the placement of playground equipment at Green Bridge Landing County Park in Hampton failed because it did not get a motion from the Budget Committee. Wes Bradley presented the proposal from the Carter County Park and Recreation Committee. He said the Elizabethton Park and Recreation Department had provided used playground equipment from its Riverside Park when upgraded playground equipment was installed there.
Bradley said volunteers made repairs to the donated playground equipment and plans are to have it refinished by Unaka High School students. Bradley said it would take $30,000 to professionally install the playground equipment and provide the required mulching material. The proposal was to place the equipment at Green Bridge Landing.
Several committee members spoke against putting the equipment at the small park. Danny Deal said he had been unfamiliar with the park, so he went to look at the ground and said “it is a bad location for a playground because it is too close to the four-lane highway.” Angie Odom agreed the highway was too close to where it was proposed to put the playground equipment. Robert Acuff said he was concerned about the county’s responsibility to provide adequate safety at the location.
Bradley also provided the committee with an upgrade on the construction of new bike trails in the Hampton Watershed Mountain Bike Trails. He said the first 3.5 miles of trails had been constructed by as an Eagle Scout project by local Boy Scouts. Funding from the county provided the money for a professional bicycle trail company to construct another 2.7 miles of trails. He said that section is now completed.
Bradley said the trails have a maximum slope of 8% and an elevation drop of 600 feet. He said the master plan would extend the trails to 12 miles and provide an elevation drop of 1,200 feet. That is comparable to the maximum ski slope of 1,200 feet in elevation drop at Sugar Mountain.
He said there have five partners that have worked successfully to develop the park: Carter County, the city of Elizabethton, Doe River Gorge, Southern Off-Road Bicycle Assocation and the Boy Scouts. With the extension of the Tweetsie Trail, it will make for a bicycle trail connecting Hampton Watershed with the Tannery Knob Trail in Johnson City.