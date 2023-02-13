Carter County Commission

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The website for the Carter County government may become more modern and user friendly in the future.

The Carter County Commission's Budget Committee hoped that would be the case when it voted unanimously to recommend to the full commission that a contract be signed with Revize Web Services. Under the motion, the cost of the upgrade would come from the fund balance and would be not more than $10,000.

