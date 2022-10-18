ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend a $5 per hour pay raise be given to every patrol and corrections officer of the Carter County Sheriff’s OPffice.
Committee member Cody McQueen made the motion following discussion about the problems being caused to the sheriff’s department by the low pay for its officers. The committee also voted to recommend that a special called meeting of the Carter County Commission be convened next week to decide on the recommendation. The urgency was felt because the sheriff’s office is attempting to shore up its number of filled positions among the office’s corrections officers and patrol officers. The jail is facing a decision by the state next month on whether or not the facility should be decertified.
The current pay for starting corrections officers is $13.47 per hour for those working in the Carter County jail, and $13.80 for starting patrol officers. Sheriff Mike Fralely and others told the committee that the low pay was causing many young officers to leave for surrounding law enforcement agencies. Fraley said the number of vacancies has come down since he took office on Sept. 1, from more than 30 to 24 currently. He said the number of vacancies among patrol officers is only 14 while there are four vacancies among school resource officer positions.
The committee was told that officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were the lowest paid in the region. The proposed pay increase would make the department more attractive to recruits and better able to keep its trained officers from going to work in neighboring law enforcement agencies.
McQueen’s motion included a suggested way of paying for the $840,000 salary increase. A federal payment of $341,000 known as the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund is normally designated by the county for law enforcement purposes. The payment is provided by the federal government for the acreage in Carter County that are part of the Cherokee National Forest. Under McQueen’s motion, the entire federal payment would go to the pay increase for the sheriff’s office officers this year. The remaining amount would come from surpluses in the office caused by the savings on wages that weren’t paid because of the personnel shortages. In the event that more money is needed to cover the cost of the pay increase, the motion called for $200,000 from the county’s undesignated fund balance.
The committee will continue to work to find ways to make the pay rate sustainable. Some include taxing campgrounds in the county and increasing taxes on litigation. The committee discussed several other possible new revenue streams, such as a wheel tax and reducing the funding above state mandated maintenance of effort for the Carter County School System.
Several committee members said the pay problem has been building for many years. Committee member Don Cable said “it is time to quit kicking the can down the road.”
After the committee’s unanimous vote, Mayor Patty Woodby told the members “thank you. This is a special night.” She said the pay raise for the deputies and corrections officers is important and she “really appreciate(s) you.”
Fraley said he was “kind of in shock,” over the recommendation. “I feel great. I know it was a tough decision, but I am pleased with the 8-0 vote,” he said.
The committee’s recommendation would be the only matter on the proposed special called meeting, giving plenty of time for public and county employee comment.