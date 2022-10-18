Carter County Commission

Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend a $5 per hour pay raise be given to every patrol and corrections officer of the Carter County Sheriff’s OPffice.

Committee member Cody McQueen made the motion following discussion about the problems being caused to the sheriff’s department by the low pay for its officers. The committee also voted to recommend that a special called meeting of the Carter County Commission be convened next week to decide on the recommendation. The urgency was felt because the sheriff’s office is attempting to shore up its number of filled positions among the office’s corrections officers and patrol officers. The jail is facing a decision by the state next month on whether or not the facility should be decertified.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

