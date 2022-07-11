ELIZABETHTON — A proposed $4,000 bonus for many employees of the Carter County government was approved by two committees of the Carter County Commission on Monday. The bonus is for county employees who were considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The final decision on the proposed bonus will be made next Monday by the Carter County Commission.
Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson told the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission that the current numbers are that 236 employees would qualify for the bonuses, and an additional eight former employees who are now retired. She said the cost, including taxes would be about $1,183,000. Employees would have to have been hired before Sept. 12, 2021 in order to be eligible for the bonus. Those who have resigned to take other employment were not included in the budgets. The funds will come from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The county’s Financial Management Committee approved the $4,000 bonus on Monday Morning. The proposal was then considered by the Budget Committee on Monday evening. The proposal caused a lengthy discussion on the all the county priorities included for ARP funding. Although she was not a member of the committee, County Commissioner Nancy Brown spoke passionately about the sacrifices county employees made and their current needs.
Committee member Travis Hill said it would be a better longterm solution for county employees to receive a large pay raise rather than a large bonus. He said that would continue for as many years as the employee worked for the county.
Acting Chairwoman Julie Guinn said there were two considerations for employee pay. She said the ARP was intended for the response to the pandemic, and was what the bonus covered. She said a pay raise was looking to the future benefit of the the employee.
Carter County Commission Chairwoman Ginger Holdren was sitting in for Ross Garland. She had also attended the Financial Management Committee meeting. She said she would have preferred that all the county priorities be voted on with one all encompassing vote for the entire amount of the county’s share of the ARP funds, rather than with individual votes on various parts of the priorities.
Following the discussion, committee member Robin McKamey made a motion to approve the recommendation of the Financial Management Committee for the $4,000 bonuses. “I think they worked hard for it,” McKamey said of the employees who would receive the bonus. Committee member Brad Johnson Seconded the motion. The committee voted 5-1 to recommend the matter to the full commission.
Hill voted against the motion. Willie Campbell abstained from voting because he is a county employee, and Aaron Frazier was absent. McKamey, Johnson, Guinn, Holdren and Austin Jaynes voted for the motion.
On another matter involving American Rescue Plan funds, the committee voted unanimously to recommend full commission approval for several water projects throughout the county. The total cost is $7,478,770.57. Most of the ARP funds come from the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Ivestment Program. The county would provide a local match of $606,046 via its county ARP funds. The City of Elizabethton would cover its portion of the water infrastructure funds with a $200,000 local match.
In other matters, Brandon Carpenter, the new director of schools for Carter County, made his first public speech to a county government body outside the school system.
Carpenter said he and his staff were working to make the school system an asset to the county, rather than a burden. To prove his point, he said the school system is working on plan that would help with one of the county government’s most serious problems: the shortage of corrections officers for the Carter County Jail. Carpenter said the school system is considering developing an educational course that would train students to become corrections officers. When the students become 18 years of age, he said they would be ready to take jobs as corrections officers at either the county jail or the state prison in Mountain City.
The committee also voted to recommend funding for the demolition of the old planning and probation building in the amount of $84,972.