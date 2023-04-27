ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission is nearing the finish line of its work to create a budget of Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
On Thursday night, the committee came to an agreement on the revised final budget for the sheriff and for the jail. The bottom line for the sheriff’s department is $6,665,108.99. The bottom line for the jail is $4,248,982.22. The total numbers include the 5% increase in pay for sheriff’s department and jail employees that was approved a few months ago by the county commission.
The committee is also nearing completion on county donations to various outside agencies. The total figure for outside agencies is not yet determined because the final figures for the Carter County 911 Emergency Communications District and the final figures for the Carter County EMS and Rescue Squad is not definite until the contracts between those two associations and the county have been completed. The EMS and rescue squad was the largest requested increase in funding on the list. The EMS side was requesting an additional $206,365. That would bring the total county donation for EMS to $577,470.21. The Rescue Squad was seeking an additional $30,000. That would bring the total county funding to the rescue squad from $170,000 to $200,000.
The requested increase for 911 was $20,785. That would be an increase in the county’s contribution from $245,000 to $265,785.
The committee did appear to be in agreement on the amounts to be donated to most other outside agencies. Most of the agencies did not request an increase this year, so those agencies will see the county’s contribution to their coffers remain at this year’s level. The committee was in agreement on increasing the contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County by $5,000. That would increase the county’s annual donation from $20,000 to $25,000. The committee appears to favor keeping the donations to the seven volunteer fire departments at the same level as last year, for a total of $469,000.
A couple of new donations will apparently be approved for next year. Those are a $5,000 donation to Carter County Drug Prevention and a $5,000 for Carter County Compassion Center.