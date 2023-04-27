Carter County Commission

Aaron Frazier, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission, presides at Thursday's meeting of the committee.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission is nearing the finish line of its work to create a budget of Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

On Thursday night, the committee came to an agreement on the revised final budget for the sheriff and for the jail. The bottom line for the sheriff’s department is $6,665,108.99. The bottom line for the jail is $4,248,982.22. The total numbers include the 5% increase in pay for sheriff’s department and jail employees that was approved a few months ago by the county commission.

