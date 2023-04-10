ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee continued to prepare the county for the upcoming new fiscal year.
In a voting session on Monday evening, the committee approved several amendments to transfer funds from within the budgets of various county departments. County Finance Director Carolyn Watson explained to the committee that these transfers were being done to ensure that no line items within departments would have a bottom line that was a deficit.
That meant taking funds from line items that were projected to have a year-end surplus and moving those funds to the line items where there would be a year-end deficit.
The committee approved amendments for the school department, the highway department and the landfill. These budget amendments must be approved by the full County Commission at its next meeting on Monday.
The committee also approved a motion to recommend that the accounting firm of Blackburn, Childers and Steagall be contracted to assist the county in correcting findings in the recent audit by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. The amount of the contract was set at $14,400.
The Budget Committee also began hearings on funding requests from outside agencies for the new fiscal year.
Agencies scheduled to be heard on Monday included the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center, Assistance and Resource Ministry, Carter Compassion Center, Human Development Agency, Keep Carter County Beautiful, Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, Carter County Soil Conservation, Loaves and Fishes, East Tennessee Spay and Neuter, Carter County Firefighters Association, First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Second Harvest Food Bank, American Red Cross and the Carter County Emergency Rescue Squad.