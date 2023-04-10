Carter County Commission

Joy McCray, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, addressed the Budget Committee about new programs being offered by the chamber.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee continued to prepare the county for the upcoming new fiscal year.

In a voting session on Monday evening, the committee approved several amendments to transfer funds from within the budgets of various county departments. County Finance Director Carolyn Watson explained to the committee that these transfers were being done to ensure that no line items within departments would have a bottom line that was a deficit.

