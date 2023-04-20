Carter County Commission

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier asks Carter County Budget Committee to provide same funding to Elizabethton Fire Department as the county provides each of the county volunteer fire departments.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — While the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was working on developing a budget for the next fiscal year, the members received the news that the state legislature passed a $56.2 billion budget for 2024.

The good news for the county was that the state budget includes several funding measures for Carter County, including a $40 million project to convert the current Workforce Development Complex into a regional educational hub and a $6 million proposal to extend the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton, along with building a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Doe River.

