ELIZABETHTON — While the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was working on developing a budget for the next fiscal year, the members received the news that the state legislature passed a $56.2 billion budget for 2024.
The good news for the county was that the state budget includes several funding measures for Carter County, including a $40 million project to convert the current Workforce Development Complex into a regional educational hub and a $6 million proposal to extend the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton, along with building a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Doe River.
The exact details of the next state budget were not yet known, but county leaders are not aware of any late changes from the county’s share of Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby attended the county budget committee meeting, and she was smiling about the news from Nashville.
The importance of the state action was brought home when Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier stepped down from that role for a few minutes so that he could present the budgetary needs as an officer of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee. Frazier explained that the state funding will enable the county to move forward on the trail extension from its current terminus on Hatcher Lane.
He not only talked about a bridge across the Doe River at Valley Forge, but also allowing the trail to follow as closely as possible the old rail bed of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad. There were also discussions about additional improvements to another nearby bike trail, the Elizabethton-owned Hampton Watershed mountain bike trail.
Thursday night’s meeting was scheduled to hear budget requests from some outside agencies and some county offices.
The committee heard the budget requests from the University of Tennessee Extension Office for Carter County, which was seeking a slight increase, which would help with a 3% increase for employees.
The Isaiah 117 House also submitted its request for the Carter County Isaiah 117 House. Woodby asked about how the new revenue from an Isaiah 117 state license plate would impact the agency’s budget. She was told that the revenue would be placed in the general fund for the central organization, to be divided between the various local houses.
The Carter County Emergency 911 Communications District submitted a budget that included an increase for employee raises and an insurance increase.
Budgets for the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Imagination Library and the First Tennessee Development District were the same as last year.
The Boys and Girls Club has seen its membership increase to numbers before the pandemic, leading to additional needs, primarily with the need to maintain its aging bus fleet.
Several departments of the city of Elizabethton presented requests, including Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier, who asked that the county provide an equal share of funding that it provides the county’s volunteer fire departments. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains asked for the same $25,000 county donation as this year. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes asked for an additional $5,000 for the Elizabethton/ Carter County Public Library.
A first time request for county funding came from the Carter County Drug Prevention.